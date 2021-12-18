Equal efficiency at both ends of the floor manifested itself on the scoreboard of Bill Merna Court on Friday night as Madrid-Waddington claimed the championship of the 21st Annual Ben Cordwell Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament with a 55-21 victory over Norwood-Norfolk.
OFA downed Morristown 55-25 to win the consolation game and M-W used a second half turnabout to best N-N 47-33 in the Junior Varsity Championship game.
“The Girls are playing good defense and our guards Lily LaMere and Grace Plumley are really playing smart basketball,” said M-W Coach Bryan Harmer after the Yellow Jackets (7-1) used different extensions and variations of zone and man to man defense and diligent defensive rebounding to limit a solid N-N club to single digit scoring in all four quarters.
Plumley scored seven points in the first quarter where M-W took an 18-8 lead went on to score 25 points with five 3-pointers, six rebounds and three steals as the Tournament’s Most Valuable players.
LaMere (2 points) also grabbed three steals and the duo used crisp bounce passes to facilitate the fast break and to set up post players Hailey Marcellus who scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds and Natalie Pearson who finished with 11 points and six rebounds and received her team’s Sportsmanship Award.
All-purpose forward Laney Tiernan netted four points to complement a strong defensive effort and was honored with All-Tournament selection.
N-N (4-3) guard KJ Belmore scored eight points and three steals as an All-Tournament Award and Brianna Stratton (3 points) grabbed seven rebounds and was cited with a Sportsmanship Award.
Lacey Sullivan turned in a smooth seven-point effort off the bench and Alaina Armstrong added two points.
Other Flyer scoring came from Malory Straton (3), Kylee Kellison (4) and Caryn Perrertta (3).
OFA REBOUNDS
OFA (2-2) bounced back from a first round loss and received 37 interior points from the trio of All-Tournament selection Abby Raven (16 points, 14 rebounds), Olivia Merrill (15 points, 8 rebounds) and eight points off the bench from Jaedyn Award who received the team’s Sportsmanship Award.
“We rebounded well and shot the ball better tonight,” said OFA Coach Doug Loffler.
Brinley Frederick led the perimeter shooting scoring 10 points with five assists and Olivia Liebstein added six points with four assists.
Emily Gagnon led Morristown with 12 points and scored nine in the second half. All-Tournament selection Issabelle Woodcock scored six points, Laurel Vinch netted four and Kaley Dulmage netted three points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Kylie O’Donnell earned the team’s Sportsmanship Award.
“The girls played better tonight and as a freshman Issy Woodcock really played hard against Abby Raven,” said Morristown Coach Sarah Waite.
M-W WINS JV TITLE
Madrid-Waddington used a swarming fullcourt press to trigger a 30-10 advantage in the second half to win the Junior Varsity title. Hannah Manson led the comeback scoring nine of her 16 points in the second half and received her team’s Sportsmanship Award.
Zara Cordwell netted six of her 11 poinrts in the fourth scoring and other scoring contributions came from: Reese Durrant (4), Lillian Todd (6), Kaitylyn Putman (1) and Erica Bates (9).
Madison Carista and Simone Charles combined to score 14 and nine points in leading N-N. Kerisa Burns received N-N’s Tournament Sportsmanship Award.
Outstanding team speed led Lisbon to a 52-18 win over OFA in the Junior Varsity Consolation game.
Receiving Tournament Sportsmanship Awards were Lisbon’s Ava Bouchey (13 points) and OFA’s Julia Kelso (4 points). Leah Warren of Lisbon took scoring honors with 20 points and Allison Bell scored seven points and Addison VanTassell finished with six.
Clara Cole scored six points for OFA and Cadence Cole dropped in six.
