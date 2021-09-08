Madrid-Waddington presented Coach Charlie French with a win in his first outing as the Yellow Jackets’ Varsity Girls Volleyball Coach on Tuesday night.
The Jackets gained a 15-5, 15-14, 15-14 sweep at Brushton-Moira,
In nonleague soccer action Canton rallied from a 2-0 deficit to gain a 3-2 overtime win at Herman-DeKalb denying the Demons’ hopes of giving first year varsity coach Christian Jenne an opening day win.
In NAC Central Girls Soccer Canton opened with a 2-0 victory over Malone.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
M-W 3 - B-M 0: Riley Beldock provided several blocks to spark the M-W which was led in a consistent night at the service line by Reese Fuller and Alesia Cole. Erica Bates and Alesia Cole were were cited for fine serving by Coach Charlie French.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton 3 - H-D 2 OT: Ayen Tehonica sparked H-D out to a 2-0 lead by scoring from Jacob Spencer in the eighth minute and then setting up a Kevin Joj tally in the 32nd minute.
Josh Aldous scored unassisted for Canton in the final minute of the half and Brad Frank produced the tying goal and overtime golden goal for the Bears.
Chris Downs set up the equalizer and Frank scored unassisted 5:09 into the overtime.
“We started out very well going up 2-0 in the first half but giving up a goal with less than one minute remaining in the first half gave Canton momentum and they rode that push into the second half,” said H-D Coach Christian Jenne.
“We had plenty of chances but we were just unlucky to hit the post and the crossbar in the second half.”
Cade Chezum made five saves for Canton and Andrew Matthews stopped 10 shots for H-D.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton 2 - Malone 0: The Lady Bears turned in an impressive division opener where Bri Roiger made three saves in the shutout. The Bears took a 1-0 halftime lead when a corner kick by Gabby Shuckers deflected off a defender and rolled into the net.
In the second half Emily Easterbrooks scored from Bryce Butterfield.
Gina Norcross made 13 saves for Malone.
“We are a young tean who will improve in every game. All 21 players had a part in the victory. I am really looking forward to see where they are headed,” said Canton Coach Greg Kiah.
