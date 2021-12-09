Malone used a 5-2 advantage in pins to down host OFA 42-22 in the Northern Conference Wrestling opener for both teams on Dec. 8.
The Devils effort was led by two lightning quick falls by Brayden Wall (132) who stopped Chase White in 27 seconds and Rob Downey (145) who gined a 19-second fall over Luke Pearsall. Ashton Amo (126) pinned Spencer Robideau at 2:52 and Adam Calton (160) rounde out the OFA scoring with a 14-2 major decision over Logen Robideau at 160.
Malone won the final four bouts as Cayden Cartier (172), Cooper Funk (189) and Landen LaVoie (215) recorded pins and Brady LaFointain received a forfeit at 285 pounds.
“Tonight’s match showed that our older guys are pretty much where they should be and that our younger guys have a ways to go. But they will get there,” said OFA Coach Bill Mitchell.
“We suffered a tough loss with an injury to Archie Green at the tournament over the weekend.”
OFA returns to their tournament trail on Saturday at the General Brown Duals.
Malone also received pins from Tanner King at 110 pounds and Lucas Martin at 152 pounds.
In the modified action OFA’s Cayne Trimm and Joe Green recorded pins. MALONE 42 - OFA 22
102: No match. 110 - Tanner King (M) pinned Kierce Whitney 2:56. 118 - No Match. 126 - Ashton Amo (O) pinned Spencer Robideau 2:52. 132 - Brayden Wall (O) pinned Chase White 0:27, 138: Joshua White (Mal) forfeit. 145 - Rob Downey (O) pinned Luke Pearsall 0:19, 152: Lucas Martin (M) pinned Marko Skamperele 1:40, 160 - Adam Calton (O) dec Logen Robideau 14-2, 172 - Cayden Cartier pinned Will Demers 1:44, 189 - Cooper Funk (M) pinned Christopher Rodriguez 0:16, 2:15 - Landen LaVoie (M) pinned JC DeGroat 1:12. 285 - Brady LaFountain (M) forfeit.
Exhibition: Cory Zerniak (M) pinned Romen Cooksey 0:58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.