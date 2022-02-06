OFA’s effort and energy level never wavered in Saturday’s NAC Central home boys basketball game with Malone.
But the Blue Devils expended great amounts of energy playing catchup after falling behind 8-0 midway in the first quarter and running off five quick points. The Devils eventually played the Huskies to a virtual standstill but never narrowed the gap closer than nine points over the final three quarters of Malone’s 62-52 victory.
Working the low post and converting timely second chances on the break Evan Dumas scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and Evan Miller tallied seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter where Malone (6-3 Central, 8-5) weathered a 23-point OFA uprising led by nine points from Justice McIntrye who converted several hanging drives at the goal, two 3-pointers and six of seven free throws in a game-high 24-point performance.
Connor Graveline tallied seven of his 14 points in the quarter and Andrew Loffler scored five of his nine. Shea Polniak added five points for OFA which will host Massena on Monday night in a quick rematch from a Wednesday 57-48 win by the Raiders who overcame a 17-6 first quarter deficit and pulled away from a two-point lead in the final three minutes.
Malone’ supporting scoring cast proved to be crucial in Saturday’s game where” Kyran Mosher tallied eight points in the post, Zandann Poirier netted seven points, Gunvir Johal added four and Jace Hammond chipped in two.
