MADRID - After winning two sets that could have gone either way Malone seized upon the opportunity to a gain a sweep over Madrid-Waddington in Friday’s NAC Girls Volleyball action.
After takings wins 25-22 and 27-25 the Huskies took the victory with a 25-7 win.
“They were very good at serving and receiving but we had our chances in the first two games,” said M-W Coach Charlie French.
In other NAC matches Massena downed Tupper Lake 25-22, 25-8, 25-10 and Salmon River downed Chateaugay 3-2
Massena was led by freshman Katelyn Benham - 23 service points, 5 aces, 16 assists, and 2 kills; Faith Halladay - 10 service points, 3 kills; Ella Murtagh 8 kills, 4 service points; Felicity Engstrom - 5 kills, 4 service points and Payton Benson 5 service points, 1 assist, 1 kill.
“It was an all around team effort with minimal errors” said Massena Coach Nicole DeshaiesSet 1 In JV action Tupper Lakd won 19-25, Set 2 25-17, Set 3 25-11.
