Lowville controls fourth quarter to down Heuvelton

Basketball

The Blue Devils (1-1 NAC Central) rode a 15-6 third quarter run to a 39-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter but Gunvir Johal scored six points in the fourth quarter sparking to the Huskies to a reprieve in overtime where they prevailed with an 8-6 advantage.

Jace Hammond scored six of his 24 points in overtime to lead the Huskies to a 5-0 Central record and Johal finished with 12 points. Hammond tied the game with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to send the game to extra time.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.