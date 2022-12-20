The Blue Devils (1-1 NAC Central) rode a 15-6 third quarter run to a 39-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter but Gunvir Johal scored six points in the fourth quarter sparking to the Huskies to a reprieve in overtime where they prevailed with an 8-6 advantage.
Jace Hammond scored six of his 24 points in overtime to lead the Huskies to a 5-0 Central record and Johal finished with 12 points. Hammond tied the game with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to send the game to extra time.
Justice McIntyre scored 11 points for OFA (1-1 Central) in the first quarter and went on to score a game-high 25 points. Will Graveline tallied six points for the Devils and Alex Worden scored his four-point total in overtime.
Shea Polniak scored his five-point total in the Devils’ third quarter surge and Connor Graveline tallied four of his five points. Alex Mitchell also scored five points and Brady Bullock added two points.
Zendan Poirier tallied 10 points for Malone.
“It was a very well played high school game. Justice McIntyre had a strong game to lead the team offensively and Alex Mitchell did a good job moving the ball. Shea Polniak, Connor Graveline and Alex Worden all had strong games defensively,” said OFA Coach Shea Polniak.
OFA’s game at Beekmantown scheduled for Saturday was postponed by the winter storm. The Devils will host undefeated NAC West Division leader Heuvelton on Thursday.
The OFA JVs staged a high-scoring fourth quarter comeback, 24-13, to snatch a 61-59 win in Monday’s preliminary game in Malone. Blake Morrill buried two 3s scoring 15 of his game-high 24 points in the surge and Lucca LaBella finished with 13 points in the game. Jack Pike, Ian Rose and Kaleb Dawley combined for six, six and five points followed by Mike Myers (3) and Adam Lucas (2).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.