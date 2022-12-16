HEUVELTON — Nate Mashaw’s journey to becoming the first Heuvelton Central Boys Basketball player to score 1000 career varsity points in 27 years officially began when he was called up to the varsity from JVs as an eighth grader for the postseason.
But Coach Josh McAllister feels that it began in when was in fifth and sixth grader as the varsity manager.
“As a fifth grader Nate was our manager and he ran through drills with us every day in practice. We would run two-ball dribbling drills and he ran every single one at full speed and never took one off,” said Coach McAllister.
“As a varsity player he is strong with the ball with both hands and has worked so hard. When he is not in the gym, he is travelling all over the place to play or working in the gym at his house.”
On Thursday night his journey to the school’s and the Section 10 1000-Point Circle climaxed with during a 19-point effort in a 77-26 NAC West Division home win over Norwood-Norfolk. The senior lead guard entered the game needing 12 and reached the necessary number fittingly in an outstanding team sequence.
“Nate took a three which missed, Chris Ashlaw ran down the rebound and sent it back Nate and he buried a 3,” said Coach McAllister who was a teammate of school scoring leader Josh Tehonica (1601) who reached the “grand junction” in 1995.
The other 1000-Point scorers in HCS Boys Basketball are: Jamie Tehonica 1252 1986-1990, Bob Drummond 1026 1972-1975 and Ken Hilborne 1086 1979-82.
The Lady Bulldog circle features Paige McCormick 2452 2014-2017, Madison McCormick 1471 2016-19 and Alexandra Steele 1063 2015-18.
“Nate has put in all the work and its too bad that his total will lower than he deserves because we only played 10 games in the COVID season.”
Thursday’s game proved to be a true community event and the celebration of a all-purpose and all-in for the team all-state high school basketball player pushing himself and the his teammates to repeat last year’s run to the New York State Class D Championship Game.
Mashaw buried three 3s in the victory where Chris Ashlaw led the scoring with 21 points and Connor Phillips dropped in 10. Other scoring for HCS (3-0 NAC West) came from: Rhys Brossoitt (6), Israel Paradise (2), Jake Venette (4), Trystan Biller (2), Cam Johnson (4), Connor Phillips (10) and Tony Tacchino (4).
Dominic Fiacco and Matt Richards led N-N with eight points apiece.
