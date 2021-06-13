MASSENA — Host Massena gained its third win of the season over OFA on Saturday and ended the Blue Devils campaign with a 15-7 win in the Class C-D quarter-finals of the Section 10 boys lacrosse season.
Tehokwirathe Barriero scored four goals and assisted on three others to lead the fourth-seeded Red Raiders (8-5 overall) who will play top-seeded Salmon River at 4 p.m. Monday in a semifinal.
Treyton Sunday and Zach LaBarge also scored four goals for Massena.
Eighth grader Tegan Frederick led No. 5 OFA (4-9) with three goals and seniors Eli Bullock and Keghan Sias each scored twice in their final Blue Devil outings. Ian Sovie made 14 saves in goal.
OFA Coach Andrew Ruddy considered his first season at the Blue Devil helm a definite success.
“It has been an honor to coach these young men these past three months and watch them grow. If you look at the start of the season compared to the end our level of play has increased dramatically. The guys started to gel together and become one. It has been a lot of fun to learn about these guys on an off the field,” said Coach Roddy.
“I wish the seniors well in their future plans and hope to hear from the whether they come back to help out or to just catch up on life.”
Coach Ruddy also expressed his gratitude for the support he received from inside and outside the school district.
“I’d like to thank Matt Morley for helping prepare me for the season and get all the tools I needed to be successful. I’d also like to thank Tony Bjork for putting in the work behind the scenes and making sure we could have a season this year,” said Coach Roddy.
“Thank you to the parents for all that they did whether it was bringing extra water and gatorade to the games or taking pictures for the fellas to have. I look forward to many years to come and to see where this program can go.”
SLC 16 - Plattsburgh 1: Jayden Ashley tallied six goals as the No. 3 Larries defeated the No. 6 Hornets (1-12) in a Class C/D quarterfinal in Brasher Falls.
Alex Burg scored four goals for the Larries (8-5), who play a semifinal at No. 2 Canton at 5 p.m. Monday. Zach Strawser added three goals and an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Massena 13 - Plattsburgh 3: Aryssa Hopps supplied five goals as the No. 3 Red Raiders beat the No. 6 Hornets (4-11) in a Section 10 quarterfinal in Massena.
Madison Ward added four goals for the Red Raiders.
Potsdam 16 - Lake Placid 7: Kennedy Emerson tallied five goals as No. 4 Potsdam beat No. 5 Sara-Placid (5-8) in a quarterfinal in Potsdam.
Potsdam (9-9) will travel to top-seeded Salmon River for a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Sophie Compeau scored four goals and Ava Reynolds added three for Potsdam.
Olivia Ferebee led Lake Placid with four goals and Rylie Preston scored three.
