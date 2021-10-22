Massena capped a rare perfect season and 12-0 NAC Central Division Championship as the number 25 Class A team in the state downing OFA 2-0 in NAC Girls Soccer action on Wednesday.
The Raiders scored a goal in each half to overcame stellar 35-save effort by OFA netminder Olivia Merrill.
“We have a very good team and we played well today.Their goalie was outstanding. She has the length and athletic ability to get everything in the air and fielded the ball well on the run,” said Massena Coach Ryan Hayes.
“I thought OFA did a lot of things right.”
Brooke Terry opened the scoring with an unsavable 15 yard shot from the center of the field midway through the first half. With 17:59 to play in the game the Raiders Joey Phillips stealthfully carried the ball in on goal from the left flank and drove a short drive into the net. Sabella Cromie stopped two shots posting a shutout.
“Massena is a really good team which does such a great job at playing the ball back moving it to the outside,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“Olivia Merrill has really been playing well. Massena had a lot shots from about 20 yards out and she caught them all,” said Coach Brady.
“We plan to practice very hard to get ready for the playoffs (Class B semi-finals) where we will play Canton in our first game.”
The Devils finished at 5-5-4 (6-6-4 overall) with 14 points and tied Malone (6-6-2) for fourth place in the Central Division behind Massena, Gouverneur and Canton. Canton tied Potsdam 1-1 on Wednesday and Gouverneur blanked Norwood-Norfolk 7-0.
Canton 1 - Potsdam 1: Lindsay Filiatrault scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute to help the Golden Bears (8-5-3, 7-4-3) to a tie with the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Potsdam. Alaina Granger scored on a pass from Lindy Betrus in the 33rd minute for Potsdam (4-11-2, 4-7-2).
