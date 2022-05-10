MASSENA - OFA”s hopes for generating midseason momentum in the always tough NAC Central Softball race were stalled by host Massena in a 7-2 deicision on Monday. Isabelle Wilson authored a 15 strikeout six hitter and walked three while OFA’s Bailey Friot struck out eight and walked two.
Friot went 3-3 with a double and Brooke Barr, Delia Hooper and Katherine Barkley singles.
Wilson rapped two triples for Massena and Joey Abrantes and xxxxx Lazare each three hits for Massena.
“After two very good games, we did not build on those games. We gave them way too many outs and took two many third strikes,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry. “Hats off to Massena and their pitcher Isabelle Wilson. She made great improvement from the first time we faced her.”
JV’S GO 2-1
The OFA Junior Varsity Softball team continued its outstanding season with a nonleague win over Madrid-Waddington on Thursday and an NAC Central win over St. Lawrence Central. On Monday the JV dropped a thriller to Massena.
Coach Tony Williams credited his team’s hard work and desire to learn as the keys to success.
The Blue Devils used a combined pitching effort against M-W on the varsity field and they thanked Varsity Coach Mark Henry for providing the field for them. Chloe Best picked up the win giving up two hits and striking out three batters and Gracie Chase came in for the hold in her first mound outing.
“Gracie had three K’s and pitched great. Both girls have worked so hard at becoming pitchers,” said Coach Tony Williams.
“Both pitchers had lockdown defense behind them as the team had zero errors. Just a great night in the field. I am so proud of their effort to achieve a night like this.”
The Devils were led by Kayden Skelly with four hits, Chloe Best, Darien Sellers, and Emma Wagers with three hits and two hits from Zoee Williams and Brooklyn Monroe.
Against SLC Zoee Williams pitched with extreme poise in very wet conditions.
“She never complained and just kept firing. She allowed four hits and posted six strikeouts,” said Coach Williams
The hitting was led by Chloe Best, Merideth Regan and Zoee Williams.
“Every girl did an amazing job embracing the weather and played through. I am very proud of their performance,” said Coach Williams.
On Monday the JVs lost in the bottom of the seventh inning in Massena 11-10
Zoee Williams pitched the distance and struck out four and was backed great defensive plays by Merideth Regan at catcher, Gabby Ott at secondbase and Chloe Best at firstbase. Williams also fielded her position very well at pitcher.
Hits were led by Chloe Best with 3 including a home run, Emma Wagers with 2, Darien Sellers with 2, Brooklyn Monroe with 3 and Addy Wilkinson with 2
