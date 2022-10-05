Massena rallied from a first set loss and then denied a last ditch OFA rally in set four to claim a 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 NAC Interdivisional Girls Volleyball match on Tuesday.

The Raiders (7-2) opened 24-20 lead in the fourth set and after the Devils (4-5) cut the difference to 24-23, on three points Julia Kelso, scored match point on a rally where the ball traveled all over the court north-south and east-west and ended with multiple players on both teams on the floor under the net.

