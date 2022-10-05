Massena rallied from a first set loss and then denied a last ditch OFA rally in set four to claim a 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 NAC Interdivisional Girls Volleyball match on Tuesday.
The Raiders (7-2) opened 24-20 lead in the fourth set and after the Devils (4-5) cut the difference to 24-23, on three points Julia Kelso, scored match point on a rally where the ball traveled all over the court north-south and east-west and ended with multiple players on both teams on the floor under the net.
Following the game OFA Coach Sue McLean told her team the same thing she said before the game.
“We can match up with Massena. That is a good thing because Massena is a very good team and that is good for us because everything is all about the playoffs now. Playing with great teams like that can only help us” said Coach McLean.
“I just wish we could have won that fourth set and brought it to a fifth set. We haven’t played in a fifth set which is played to 15 points all season. I am very proud of the girls for the way they played. They showed their potential tonight.”
Clara Cole delivered a double-double of 10 points with 2 aces and 11 assists and Abby Raven tallied 12 kills with 2 blocks, 5 points and 2 aces. Julia Kelso was cited for a key role with 7 points, 1 ace, 3 kills and 1 assist. Cadey Cole scored 11 points with 3 aces and 1 kill and Brooke Barr tallied seven points, with 1 ace, 3 kills and 1 assist.
“This was only Julia’s second match at middle hitter and she embraced it tonight and gave us what we needed,” said Coach McLean.
Libero Zoee Williams scored 5 points with 3 kills and 5 digs and Tava Colburn chipped in 1 kill and 5 digs.
Allison Lazore scored 10 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 win over the Blue Devils (4-5) in a nonleague match in Ogdensburg.
Payton Benson scored nine points for Massena (7-2) and Ella Murtagh provided a strong night at the net.
OFA’s Cross Country runners travelled to Salmon River for a league meet where the Norwood-Norfolk Boys and Girls continued dominant seasons. The Girls Varsity Race saw N-N score 27 points followed by Canton at 53 and Gouverneur at 66.
Sharon Colbert at 19:11.07 and Madison Carista 20:06.30 placed 1-2 for the Lady Flyers and Bennett Schmitt of Canton took third at 20:33.21.
Emma Murray (24:17) and Kendall Honeywell (24:40) ran 23rd and 28th for OFA.
In the Modified Girls race Canton’s Aurora Casserly led the field in 12:53.31 and OFA’s Annabel Curtis placed eighth in 15:46.07.
The N-N Boys Varsity fashioned a first place finish with 27 points followed by Malone with 74 and Canton with 83.
Dominic (16:20.06) and Anthony Fiacco (18:02.13) placed first and third and Malone’s Watson Chodat took second at 17:13.84. Brody Brenno of OFA placed 58th.
In the Modified Boys Race Devin Sweet (123:05.17) led a 1-2-3 Massena finish and OFA’s two entries Carson Murray and Payden Merz finished 14th and 18th.
