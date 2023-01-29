OFA honored some outstanding seniors and some outstanding efforts in its Senior Night Wrestling match on Friday.
A Senior Night which climaxed with Massena claiming a 31-30 win by the fifth criteria of the tie-breaking process after the two teams finished in a 30-30 draw.
Before the match Collin Brenno was honored for earning a Most Outstanding Wrestler Award at the General Brown Duals in December and seniors Archie Green, Brayden Wall, Jayden Rivers and JC DeGroat were recognized in the Senior Night ceremony along with their parents and/or family members who were on hand.
Wall and Green have both earned Section 10 Division II titles and New York State Scholar-Athlete Awards and DeGroat and Rivers were honored their hard work as second and first year wrestlers.
Wall was also honored for joining the OFA 100-Win Career Win Club and raised his record to 102 by receiving a forfeit in the match against Massena. Wall became the 12th member of the circle which had been expanded to 11 by the retroactive induction of long time assistant coach, junior varsity coach and modified coach Rick Ledwith who finished his career in 1980 with 106 wins.
Ledwith also received a plaque from the Ogdensburg Wrestling Program for his many years of service and for his dedicated on-going coaching in Ogdensburg Pee Wee Wrestling.
“Rick has been working wIth the pee wee, modified, JV abd varsity for a long time. He is an excellent coach to work with and a good friend,” said OFA Varsity Bill Mitchell.
Massena 31 - OFA 30: A 30-30 draw between the Blue Devils and the Raiders was decided by the fifth element of the tie-breaking criteria most pins.
The Raiders received falls from Nolan Jensen (145), Colden Hardy (160), Taka Thompson (172) and Noah Park (189) and OFA countered with falls from: Joe Green (132), Archie Green (285) and Kierce Whitney (118).
Receiving forfeits were: Brayden Wall and Ashton Amo of OFA Darrien Pastomerlo-Coats of Massena.
Massena wins by tie-breaker
126: Brayden Wall (O) over (MSH) (For.) 132: Joe Green (OFAH) over Corey Jarrett (MSH) (Fall 1:15) 138: Ashtyn Amo (OFAH) over (MSH) (For.) 145: Nolan Jensen (MSH) over Collin Brenno (OFAH) (Fall 2:17) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Colden Hardy (MSH) over Marko Skamperle (OFAH) (Fall 0:50) 172: Taka Thompson (MSH) over J.C. DeGroat (OFAH) (Fall 1:06) 189: Noah Park (MSH) over Peyton Worden (OFAH) (Fall 2:43) 215: Darrien Pastomerlo-Coates (MSH) over (OFAH) (For.) 285: Archie Green (OFAH) over Jonathan Jones (MSH) (Fall 0:37) 102: Double Forfeit 110: Double Forfeit 118: Kierce Whitney (OFAH) over Thomas Murray (MSH) (Fall 1:14)
Note: Massena wins tie-breaker by most pins
