Massena outscored OFA 19-7 in the third quarter of Monday’s NAC Boys Central Division Basketball game and the host Blue Devils still faced a 45-26 deficit two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Although owning only three division wins heading into a final week of the regular season, the Blue Devils have shown the ability to generate high energy flashes.
The did it again on Monday sparked by a 14-point spree by Justice McIntyre which included three 3-pointers, two 3’s in the final minute by Ryan Mitchell and a layup off a steal by Shea Polniak the Devils manged to cut the deficit to 57-52 with 21 seconds remaining on two free throws by Connor Graveline.
The Raiders (11-8, 8-4) closed the issue as Luke Greco buried two free throws, ended OFA’s final possession with a steal and then scored off a pretty assist from DeShawn Walton to give the Raiders a 59-52 victory.
The Devils (3-8, 4-12) generated comeback attempts throughout another home game on Saturday before losing to Malone 62-52.
Jake Firnstein and Walton combined for 18 and 11 points and also combined to give Massena control of the backboards through the first three quarters. Walton scored seven points in the third quarter where Massena built its largest lead of the game.
Colin Patterson and Luke Greco each scored 10 points and Taylor Mitchell netted eight with back to back 3s in the final 12 seconds of the first quarter where Massena closed a 9-3 OFA lead to 13-12.
Ty Lucey added two points to the Raiders’ cause.
Justice McIntyre finished with a game-high 21 points for OFA and Connor Graveline went 4-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish with 15 points. Ryan Mitchell finished with 11 and Shea Polniak added five.
“It was another great effort tonight by the boys. We just have to reduce our bad passes to keep getting better,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady who will have his team at home tonight against Salmon River.
“We just don’t have a post player and it is tough playing without one.”
Malone 62 - OFA 52: OFA’s effort and energy level never wavered in Saturday’s NAC Central home boys basketball game with Malone.
But the Blue Devils expended great amounts of energy playing catchup after falling behind 8-0 midway in the first quarter and running off five quick points. The Devils eventually played the Huskies to a virtual standstill but never narrowed the gap closer than nine points over the final three quarters of Malone’s 62-52 victory.
Working the low post and converting timely second chances on the break Evan Dumas scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and Evan Miller tallied seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter where Malone (6-3 Central, 8-5) weathered a 23-point OFA uprising led by nine points from Justice McIntrye who converted several hanging drives at the goal, two 3-pointers and six of seven free throws in a game-high 24-point performance.
Connor Graveline tallied seven of his 14 points in the quarter and Andrew Loffler scored five of his nine. Shea Polniak added five points for OFA which will host Massena on Monday night in a quick rematch from a Wednesday 57-48 win by the Raiders who overcame a 17-6 first quarter deficit and pulled away from a two-point lead in the final three minutes.
Malone’ supporting scoring cast proved to be crucial in Saturday’s game where” Kyran Mosher tallied eight points in the post, Zandann Poirier netted seven points, Gunvir Johal added four and Jace Hammond chipped in two.
RAIDERS REGROUP
Massena 57 - OFA 48: The Raiders prevailed over the Blue Devils Thursday as Taylor Mitchell led the way scoring eight of his 16 points in the 23-10 second quarter burst to erase an 11-point OFA lead. Colin Patterson scored 14 points, Ty Lucey 11 and Jake Firnstein 10 for Massena which gained a 25-23 edge in the second half.
OFA countered with similar scoring balance with Justice McIntyre scoring 15 points followed by Connor Graveline with nine and Andrew Loffler and Shea Polniak with eight points apiece. Alex Mitchell contributed six and Alex Worden added two.
