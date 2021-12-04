Friday turned into a very disappointing night for Ogdensburg Free Academy at the 40th annual Brian Wade Jr. Memorial Hockey Tournament at the Edgar Newell Memorial Golden Dome.
First the school district received notification that Cortland-Homer would not be making the trip because of a disciplinary action and then McQuaid Jesuit downed the host Blue Devils (1-1-0) 5-2 in the only game of the night. McQuaid will play The Islanders on Saturday morning in the final game of the tournament which the school district takes great pride in hosting.
McQuaid 5 - OFA 2: The Knights scored the first two goals of the game, answered with two unanswered tallies in the second period after OFA gained a 2-2 tie, defended the 4-2 lead by killing off a major penalty midway through the middle period and then closed out the scoring when Evan Kopacz completed a hat trick with with 2:43 to play.
Drew Palmer and Matt Crowley scored single goals and Jack Napieralski passed out two assists backing a 30-save goaltending effort.
Landin McDonald and Drew Costello scored unassisted goals to gain OFA a 2-2 tie after one period where Drew Piercey made 14 saves of his 35 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.