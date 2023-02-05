SARANAC LAKE — Robin Swan, a 6-4 center, delivered 13 of his game-high 19 points in 23-13 advantage in the third quarter sparking Moriah to a 64-51 nonleague win over Heuvelton at North Country Community College on Saturday.
The intersectional matchup featured two top five state-ranked teams.
Heuvelton (14-3) stood second in the latest NYS Class D rankings where NAC rival Harrisville (13-1)stood second and NAC East leader Chateaugay, which downed Tupper Lake 60-51 on Saturday, stood third.
Moriah (15-1) stood fifth in the state Class C rankings.
In one other game Saturday Gouverneur outscored Carthage 70-66.
Jake Venette tallied eight of his 15 points in the first quarter and Connor Phillips netted five leading Heuvelton to an 18-14 first quarter lead. Moriah took a 19-18 halftime lead.
“Things went well, it was back and fourth most of the game. We played good and hard but lost to a bigger, better teams. It was good for us,” said Heuvelton Josh McAllister.
Chris Ashlaw also scored 15 points for Heuvelton and Lucas Thornhill buried three 3-pointers netting 11. Phillips finished five points.
Swan’s 19-point effort led the Vikings who also received 12 points from Braden Olcott, 14 from Foster Allen and 18 from Riley Demaris.
