Moriah downs Heuvelton in high rank meeting

A view of Wilson NCAA basketballs ahead of a game between USC and UCLA at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images/TNS)

SARANAC LAKE — Robin Swan, a 6-4 center, delivered 13 of his game-high 19 points in 23-13 advantage in the third quarter sparking Moriah to a 64-51 nonleague win over Heuvelton at North Country Community College on Saturday.

The intersectional matchup featured two top five state-ranked teams.

