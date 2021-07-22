MORRISTOWN — The Morristown Central School Baseball and Softball teams were honored recently at a Spring Sports Awards Banquet at the Morristown Fire Hall which sponsored by the Morristown Boosters Club. Northern Conference All-Star, Academic and Sportsmanship Award along with special team awards.
VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL
Three seniors in Rylie Showers, Kassidy Sullivan and Hailey Ward received NAC Athletes of Distinction awards and Karissa Donnelly was honored as a Second Team All-NAC West selection. Kassidy Sullivan was recognized with the team’s Outstanding Sportsmanship Award.
New York State Scholar-Athlete awards went to: Rylie Showers, Emma Showers, Emilie O’Donnell, Kylie O’Donnell, Karissa Donnelly, Emily Gagnon, Kassidy Sullivan, Hailey Ward and Mia Johnson.
Coach Megan Daymont presented four team awards Heart and Hustle to Katelyn Ladlee, Coaches Award to Karissa Donnelly, Most Improved to Emilie O’Donnell and MVP: Emma Showers.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Coach Glen Colby recognized Green Rockets who received NAC West awards and New York State Scholar-Athlete awards.
Jack Evans received the team’s NAC Outstanding Sportsmanship Award and Cooper Bennett was honored as a Second Team All-NAC West selection.
New York State Scholar-Athlete awards were earned by Jack Evans, Aaron Woodcock and Ethan Graveline
MODIFIED GIRLS SOFTBALL
Coach Sarah Waite presented six team awards: Most Strategic Player - Addie Graveline, Heart & Hustle - Jazmine Carpenter, Most Improved - Izzy Woodcock, Rookie of the Year - Gracyn Barkley, Golden Glove - Raelee Downs and Love of the Game - Hunter Simmons
