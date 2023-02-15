Morristown, Hermon-DeKalb and Madrid-Waddington all advanced in the opening round of the Section 10 Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
And all three advanced against the first or second seeds in their respective classes.
In Class D action 6-13 Morristown (7) prevailed over 1-20 Parishville-Hopkinton (10) 54-48 and 7-14 Hermon-DeKalb (8) controlled 1-20 St. Regis Falls (9) 64-52. The Green Rockets moved on to play second-seeded Chateaugay in Saturday’s Class A-Rama at Potsdam High School at 2:45 p.m. while H-D moved on to face top seeded Heuvelton at 7:45 p.m.
In Class C action 13-8 and fourth seeded Madrid-Waddington reversed a recent loss to 7-12 and fifth seeded Brushton-Moira and moved into the semi-finals at top seeded Canton at 6 p.m. on Thursday. St. Lawrence Central (3) advanced past Norwood-Norfolk (6) and into a semi-final game at second seeded Tupper Lake.
Morristown 53 - P-H 48: Both teams were hindered by turnovers through the game but the Rockets and the Panthers both showed resiliency.
Morristown jumped out to a 14-2 lead sparked by two 3-pointers by Dominic Perretta but trailed by as many as six points in the second and third quarters where Panther guards Trent Briggs and Nate Phippen came up with a series of steals off double teams and Jake Johnson and Jon Snell garnered timely putbacks.
But the Rockets noted a decided and decisive 25-14 turn-around in the fourth quarter with good ball movement which led to Perretta knocking down four 3-pointers from the wing and gained control of their defensive boards with Kam Toland, Terin Rosenbarker, Macaulay Ritchie and Sawyer Belisle. The Rockets took a six-point lead but P-H tied the score at 48-48 with 1:02 to play.
Rosenbarker and Toland combined for two and three free throws in the final minute after Briggs sank a 3 and Ryan Griffith netted a free throw to tie the score at 48-48.
“There are times when we run things the way we are supposed and other times when we just struggle. In the fourth quarter we ran the plays all the way through and we scored 25 points,” said Morristown Coach Jake VanArnam.
Perretta finished with six 3s scoring a game-high 21 points. Rosenbarker scored nine of his 13 points from the free throw line, Tolman went 5-7 from the line scoring seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter, Walker Belisle tallied eight points and Ritchie added two.
Johnson scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter leading P-H, Briggs tallied 11 points and Jon Sell and Eric Foster followed with 6 and 5 points. Other scoring came from: Ryan Griffith (4), John Snell (2), Nate White (2) and Nate Phippen (4).
H-D 64 - St. Regis 52: A young Green Demon band earned the chance to gain valuable postseason experience led by two sophomores. Noah Locy scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and 2 steals and Emerson McQuade buried three 3-pointers in a 21 point effort which featured a pair of 3s and four straight free throws in a 25-12 fourth quarter run.
Locy scored nine points in the run, eighth grader Hunter Bouchey rallied five points on the night and other scoring contributions came from: Christian Guarino (2), Owen Green (2) and Skylar Daniels (4).
Sophomore Landon Cox scored 20 points for St. Regis Falls which carried a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter and Peter Arcadi posted 10 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Chapman followed with 12, Caleb Boikins added four and Reed Mulverhill, Hunter Spankle and David Hart all added two.
M-W 56 - B-M 32: The Yellow Jackets drew motivation from a loss an NAC East loss at B-M last week and jumped out to a 23-5 first quarter lead sparked by 13 points from Troy Peck and seven from Kaden Kingston. Peck hit four 3s scoring a game-high 24 points and Kingston finished with 12 points.
“The effort was there from the start. Good team defense and rebounding,” said M-W Coach Ryan Jones who will lead his team against Canton which features his son Ryan in a lead role in the backcourt.
“We will have a big test Thursday but I love it. I just don’t like playing Ryan.”
Jack Bailey and Dan Davis dropped in seven and six points followed by: Tristen Cuthbert (4), Dan Davis (6), Aiden Arquiett (3), Troy Saucier (2) and Joe White (2). Kasey Martin led B-M with seven points, Jacob Gagner and Landin Beachy added 4 and 3 points and Caleb Flood, Nate Jock, Gage Galavin, Justin Martin and Anthony Jiang all chipped in a field goal.
