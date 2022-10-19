An intense rivalry for generations has become an athletic alliance for the neighboring schools of Hammond Central and Morristown Central.
That’s especially true for the sport of soccer for the past two seasons.
Last fall Hammond merged with Morristown for boys soccer and Morristown’s Green Rockets made a storied run from the sixth seed to share the Section 10 Class D Championship with Lisbon, which advanced to the state tournament in a shootout.
The two schools are merged again this fall and Morristown is merged with Hammond for girls soccer.
Hammond also merged with Morristown for varsity baseball last year and the two schools have done so in a variety of modified and junior varsity sports in recent years.
Despite having to replace last year’s top three scorers, the Green Rockets’ boys enjoyed a 5-2 start to division play while dealing with a series of injuries. The Rockets now stand at 6-4-1 after a win over Norwood-Norfolk on Monday.
At a recent Morristown Boys Soccer Senior Day ceremony, after a 3-1 win over Hermon-DeKalb, Macaulay Ritchie, Seth Witherhead and Jarred Young of Morristown were recognized along with Hammond athletes Samuel Pease and Nolan Gardner.
Coach Glenn Colby spoke of how much he enjoyed coaching the athletes from both schools.
“The seniors who played with us last year have said that last year’s sectional run was their best memory from playing soccer. Hopefully we can do it again, but right now we are just trying to keep things afloat. It has been tough to play with the team intact,” Colby said.
Pease, who did not play last season, said that the chemistry of this year’s team was established immediately. “Everything meshed at our first practice,” Pease said.
“Coach has been great to play for. I was able to start on defense the whole season and enjoyed it.”
Young has provided leadership each season and said the move from opponents to teammates was easy.
“Most of us knew each other because we played against each other since we were young. Everyone gets along well,” Young said.
In this first season of merged girls soccer program the Red Devils started the season by winning the OFA preseason tournament. They advanced to the finals in a shootout after a nonleague tie with defending NAC West champion Lisbon. The Devils and the Golden Knights followed by staging a stride-for-stride race for the NAC West division title. Overcoming two losses to Lisbon, the Devils stand at 7-2 after beating Edwards-Knox 2-0 on Wednesday and can clinch the title with a win over Harrisville on Friday. Lisbon finished at 7-2-1 in divisional play with a 3-1 win over Harrisville.
In other nonleague play Hammond split a home-and-home series with Gouverneur and dropped a well-played 1-0 decision to NAC East contender Colton-Pierrepont.
The chemistry between the athletes in the two schools has contributed to the success in both the girls and teams according to coach Alyssa Crosby.
“The girls do an excellent job at supporting and complementing each other. Especially among the nine seniors who have stepped up to become a leader for all,” Crosby said.
“It is nice to see the bonds and chemistry that was created throughout the season on and off the field.”
The Red Devils seniors are: Hammond students Zoey Cunningham, Brianna McRoberts, Sadey Sprabary, Olivia Jewett, Brooklyn Arquitt and Hailee Manning and the Morristown trio of Karissa Donnelly, Laurel Vinch and Emily Gagnon.
McRoberts is well-versed in multi school district activities.
She’s run indoor and outdoor track through a merger with Ogdensburg Free Academy and has been invited to join the cast in a major role in a theatrical production at Heuvelton Central.
She believes that Hammond-Morristown soccer merger has been a success on and off the field.
“I have really loved playing with the Morristown girls. We are all friends and they have been a great asset to our team,” she said.
