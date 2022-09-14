MOIRA — Outstanding individual finishes highlighted the opening meet of the season for the OFA Cross Country team who travelled to Brushton-Moira for a try meet also involving Salmon River.
The OFA varsity teams were both incomplete.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 10:08 am
The host Panthers were the only complete team in the Varsity Girls field and were led by Rebecca Lennox in 23:21. OFA’s two entries Emma Murray (27:21) and Kendall Honeywell (27:31), ran second and third 10 seconds apart.
OFA entered three runners in the Varsity Boys race where Jaxton Skelly placed 15th in 26:54, Jace Havens placed 18th in 28:36 and Tanner Smith placed 19th in 28:40.
Caye LaZore (19:24) and Gunner Mitchell (20:42) posted a 1-2 finish for Salmon River which downed B-M 21-34.
Payden Merz of OFA led the Modified Boys Race in 10:12 and Mace Compo placed second in the Girls Modified Race in 12:16 which led by Aubrey Ryan of B-M in 12:03. Annabelle Curtis of OFA took fifth in 12:48.
