The Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity cross country teams continued to reign over the rest of the NAC field on Tuesday after gaining a sweep at an invitational meet hosted by OFA at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Grounds.

The event was a preview of the NAC Interdivisional Meet which the OFA Harriers will host on October 25 on the course that follows along the east side of the road approaching the Ogdensburg International Bridge.

