The Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity cross country teams continued to reign over the rest of the NAC field on Tuesday after gaining a sweep at an invitational meet hosted by OFA at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Grounds.
The event was a preview of the NAC Interdivisional Meet which the OFA Harriers will host on October 25 on the course that follows along the east side of the road approaching the Ogdensburg International Bridge.
The N-N boys placed four runners in the top five in scoring 25 points to claim first over Franklin Academy (56 points) followed by Canton (71), Salmon River (99), Brushton-Moira (115) and Potsdam (130). Massena, Tupper Lake and Gouverneur runners also competed on incomplete teams along with the host Blue Devils whose four-runner entry was led by freshman Jaxton Skelly who placed 40th in 21:20:21.
Brody Brenno placed 54th in 23:44.68, Jace Havens ran 55th at 24:17.9 and Tanner Smith finished 58th in 24:29.98.
Senior Watson Chodat of Malone was the individual leader of the boys race with a time of 16:06.38 followed by a wave of Flyers consisting of Anthony Fiacco in second with a time of 17:26.31, Lance Bradley in third with a time of 17:30.26, Dominic Fiacco in fourth with a time of 17:30.75 and Logan Bradley in fifth with a time of 17:55.22. Eighth-grader Riley Sweet rounded out the top five for N-N by placing 12th in 18:47.51.
Andrew David ran for Massena and was sixth overall with a time of 18:02.27 while
The N-N girls team took control early on in putting up just 26 points followed by Canton (45), Gouverneur (63), Franklin Academy (116) and Brushton-Moira (118) while Massena, Potsdam, Salmon River, Tupper Lake and OFA fielded incomplete teams.
OFA’s two entries senior Emma Murray (24:55.28) and freshman Kendall Honeywell (25:03.66) ran together from start to finish taking 29th and 30th.
Senior Sharon Colbert led a 1-2-3 finish by the Lady Flyers with a time of 19:11.56 followed by sophomore Madison Carista in 20:20.78 and junior Rachel Hewey in 20:35.84.
Canton’s Bennett Schmitt (20:37.86) and Johanna Tupper (20:48.07) placed fourth and fifth.
