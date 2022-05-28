POTSDAM - Norwood-Norfolk Coach Steve Lashomb could sense that is team was down “a bit” in the second, third and fourth innings of Thursday’s Section 10 Class C Championship game against Madrid-Waddington at Clarkson University’s Jack Phillips Field.
Through four innings the top seeded Flyers (13-3) had been limited to one hit by M-W’s compact lefty Logan Cordova and the second seeded Jackets had opened a 4-0 lead.
“I could tell the guys were pressing. Some of the guys were trying too hard and gripping the bat too tight,” said Lashomb.
“I told the guys to relax and that all it takes in baseball sometime is one big inning.”
Thursday proved to be one of those “sometimes.”
The Flyers responded with an opportunistic fifth inning where they scored six runs and came through with two-out singles by Dylan Lauzon, Thomas Hopsicker and Riley Bond. Winning pitcher Matt Richards and Nick Tebo also singled in the inning where M-W committed two errors.
Boosted by the stunning shift of momentum Richards calmly retired the last six Yellow Jackets (10-5) to lock up a 6-4 win and a bye to the regional finals of the New York State Tournament against the winner of a game between the Section 2 and 7 champions.
Richards threw only four pitches in the sixth inning and in the seventh shortstop Riley Bond threw out the leadoff batter from deep in the hole and Andrew Favreau produced the second out snaring a sinking line drive off the bat of Cordova.
“We never lost our confidence. We have the kind of team which comes from behind. We were behind in our last game and came back. We just keep working,” said Richards who struck out seven and ended the game by fielding a groundball on the mound.
“After we got the lead I mixed in my curve a little more but basically I was just trying to gas the batters with my fastball.”
Cordova retired the Flyers in order in the bottom of the sixth and finished with 10 strikeouts in hard-luck loss where Tebo’s fourth inning was the Flyers’ only other hit in the game.
“We have had a great year. We won the NAC East which had a lot of tough teams with Tupper Lake, Parishville-Hopkinton and those guys over there (M-W). They came in on a roll and so did we,” said Coach Lashomb.
“I am very thankful that the guys got to play in an atmosphere like this after losing one season to the COVID and playing last year without any states. I tip my hats to umpires. Without them we don’t have a season. Tom Macaulay (umpires board assigner) was really short on umpires this year but they got all the games in. Today’s crew did a great job.”
M-W scored two runs in the first inning on singles by Jack Bailey Luke LePage, Tannor Harvey and Kaden King and added two more in the fourth where N-N made three errors.
“We made a few errors today but overall the defense was solid,” said Coach LaShomb. “In the seventh inning Riley Bond made a great play at shortstop and Andy Favreau crept in a little in right field and caught a ball that was really hit hard.”
LePage stroked three singles for M-W and Matt Robinson and Caleb Averill also singled.
“We had one bad inning today and it cost us. We had a few errors and made some mental mistakes. N-N played well,” said M-W Coach Justin Richards.
“But these guys came a long way from that first day in the gym when I didn’t know if we were going to win many games. But we worked hard and got on a roll at the end of the season when we played a lot of games.”
