FORT COVINGTON — Out in the backwoods behind Salmon River Central School, through the twisting paths of the Shamrocks’ home course, it was the Norwood-Norfolk boys and girls cross country teams that came out of the treeline on top in Tuesday’s interdivisional race.
OFA’s three intrepid runners who competed well all year were solid again.
Emma Murray and Kendall Honeywell placed 36th and 37th at 28:42.63 and Matt Goolden took 45th in 25:41.98.
The Flyers, in sweeping the top three, placed six top 10 finishers in the girls’ race — Maddie Dinneen (1st, 19:14.27), Sharon Colbert (2nd, 19:46.51), Rachel Hewey (3rd, 21:19.58), Lauren Sweet (5th, 21:51.93), Madison Ashley (6th, 22:02.50), and Madison Carista (7th, 22:02.83).
Gouverneur’s Rikki Griffith (21:38.09), amongst a swarm of Flyers broke Norwood’s chain of consecutive finishers in the top 10 with a fourth place finish for the Wildcats. Gouverneur’s Zoe Griffith (22:55.94) and Abbie Bowman (23:01.98), rounded out the race’s ninth and 10th spots respectively to place three Wildcat top 10 finishes.
Canton’s Grace McDonough was the sole runner who was not a member of either Norwood or Gouverneur, to place in the top 10, with an eighth place time of 22:07.66.
Canton, in the boys’ race took first and second place, behind a 17:06.29 time from Nick Lyndaker and a 17:23.37 time from Max Finley. Norwood-Norfolk placed three top 10 finishers — Dominic Fiacco (3rd, 17:50.98), Anthony Fiacco (7th, 18:51.90) and Jace Williamson (9th, 19:11.73).
Runners on Tuesday needed to deal with muddy conditions, all the while trying to scan the path, through turn after turn.
The Flyers’ boys team edged out Canton for the day’s top rank with an average time of 19:06.02. The Golden Bears took the second place slot with a 19:18.41 average time, followed by Franklin Academy in 20:10.10.
With their six top 10 finishes, Norwood’s girls team, claimed the top rank of the day over Gouverneur, with an average time of 20:50.96. The Wildcats clocked a time of 22:57.45, with the Golden Bears running at an average pace of 25:25.60.
The sectional championship is scheduled for next Thursday at 3:30 p.m., at Franklin Academy.
