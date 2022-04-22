CANTON — The weather forecast for next week calls for continued cold and damp conditions but the 2022 NAC golf season is slated to be in full swing by Friday.
Canton Central enters as the defending Section 10 champion led by sophomore Ryan Jones, who is the reigning individual medalist. This year’s NAC field consists of 11 teams but unlike previous seasons where they were split into two divisions, all the member schools will be competing in one division. Each team will play one match against each of the other squads for a 10-match regular season schedule.
The first NAC match is scheduled for Tuesday with Canton taking on Gouverneur Central at the Gouverneur Country Club. The next meet will see Potsdam Central host Gouverneur at the Potsdam Town and Country Club on Wednesday. The other eight teams are scheduled to make their NAC debuts on Friday.
The Section 10 Championship tournament is scheduled for May 27-28 at the Oliver Appleton Golf Course at St. Lawrence University in Canton. This spring marks the return of the NYSPHSAA Golf Championship, which has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2019. And, for the first time since the event was staged at the Massena Country Club in 1979, this year’s state tournament will not be held at the Robert Trent Jones Course at Cornell University in Ithaca. The Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira will serve as the host site June 4-6.
COLTON-PIERREPONT CENTRAL
Coached by Craig Bogart, the Colts feature an even mix of seniors and underclassmen led by the senior quartet of Aaron Collins, William LaPierre, Luke Robar and Wyatt Paulette. Looking to contribute this spring are sophomores Makena McCarthy and Ashley McKinley alog with freshmen Logan LaShomb and Kurtis Savage and eighth-grader Carter Brown.
The Potsdam Town and Country Club serves as the home course for the Colt, who are scheduled to make their debut next Friday on the road against Tupper Lake Central starting at 3 p.m.
MASSENA CENTRAL
Coached by Mike Matejcik, boast strong numbers and a capable veteran core returning from last year’s team which finished one stroke behind Canton Central in the chase for the sectional title.
Jack Violi is the lone returning senior and is joined by juniors Seth Collins, Kevin Perry and Bayley Rochefort. Colin Patterson anchors a talented nucleus of sophomores that includes Lucas Jock, Louis LaRose, Hayden McGregor, Kyle Robideau, Kinley Rourke, Tucker Siddon and Benjamin Thompson. Freshmen looking to contribute this season include Meghan Firnstein, who won the first-ever girls individual sectional championship last spring, Cullen Taraska, Blade Brownell and Owen Cyrus. Other promising newcomers to the Red Raider program this spring include eighth-graders Carson Roberts, Collin Miller and Jacob Monroe along with seventh-grader Coleton Henry.
The River Course at Louisville Landing Recreation, formerly the Massena Country Club, will serve as the home course for the Red Raiders who make are slated to open their season on Friday at home to Franklin Academy.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK CENTRAL
Coached by Dave Rishe, the Flyers open the season with strong numbers and a solid veteran nucleus led by seniors Rhett Ashley, Ryley Ashley, Ryan Emlaw, Keegan Newtown and Nattalya Browning. Juniors include Ella Tatom, Lauren Cota, Sydney Barkley and Ace Jenkins. Stormy Fiacco is the lone sophomore on the roster while freshmen include Abby Zoanetti, Brock Cousineau and Macomb Richards. Other newcomers showing potential include eighth-graders Reilly LaPlante and Kaden Irish along with seventh-grader Lauren Kent.
The Flyers are scheduled to play their home meets at the Raquette River Golf and Country Club in Raymondville. They are slated to host Canton there on Friday in their season opener.
POTSDAM CENTRAL
Coached by Chris Johnson, the Sandstoners feature one of the younger lineups in the NAC this spring led by the senior duo of Samuel Reynolds and Ezra Williams. Tyler Berkman, a former Potsdam Town and Country Club men’s champion, joins the golf program after having played lacrosse last spring as one of two sophomores. Christos Theodore is the other 10th-grader looking to aid the Potsdam cause along with a promising freshmen core that includes Carson Ells, Cooper Grant, Brandeon Johnson, Haripriya Mahapatra and Kyle Rutley, and seventh-graders Aaden Draper and Ian VanWagner.
SALMON RIVER CENTRAL
Coached by Hayden Beaulieu, the Shamrocks only boast one senior in Eystn Wylie while the majority of the lineup consists of juniors Rylan Adams, Ryan Bouchey, Evan Collette, Connor Dishaw and Matthew Gray. Sophomores hoping to make an impact this spring include Brody Conners, Carter Johnson and Michael Lazore.
The Shamrocks are scheduled to host Clifton-Fine on Friday in their season opener at the Cedar View Golf Course in Helena.
