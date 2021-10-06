MALONE - The Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity cross country teams continued their undefeated treks through the 2021 NAC season by sweeping top honors at the Malone Invitational hosted by Franklin Academy on Tuesday.
In what served as a preview of the Section 10 Championship Meet slated for Tuesday, November 4, at the same course, the Flyer boys took five of the top 13 spots in posting 31 points while the Lady Flyers had six runners finish in the top eight en route to distancing themselves from the rest of the field with 19 points.
OFA’s varsity entries and modified teams both logged solid showings.
BOYS RACE
The Canton duo of Nick Lyndaker and Max Finley placed first and second overall in respective times of 17:28.25 and 17:36.51 but Dominic Fiacco anchored the N-N team effort by finishing third in 18:02.62. Also scoring for the Flyers were; Jace Williamson (7th, 19:32.91), Anthony Fiacco (8th, 19:36.92), Logan Bradley (10th, 20:04.46) and Lance Bradley (13th, 20:39.49).
Canton placed second in the team standings with 49 points followed by the host Huskies with 50, Potsdam with 108 and Brushton-Moira with 133.
OFA’s lone runner Matt Goolden took 34th in 24:25.37.
GIRLS RACE
The Lady Flyers claimed the top three places led by Maddie Dinneen in 19:32 followed by Sharon Colbert in 20:31 and Rachel Hewey in 22:00. Gouverneur, which placed second with 50 points followed by Malone with 91, Canton with 94 and Brushton-Moira with 106, was led by Rikki Griffith (4th, 22:34) and Meredith Bush (5th, 22:47).
OFA’s Emma Murray placed 30th in 28:18.
This past weekend, the Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity girls cross country posted an impressive third-place showing at the McQuaid Invitational Meet in Rochester on Saturday.
Competing in the A-2 Race for small to medium-sized school, senior Maddie Dinneen placed fifth overall with a time of 18:38.7 while junior teammate Shannon Colbert ran seventh in 19:12.7 as the Lady Flyers finished with 130 points. Notre Dame of Easton, PA, took team honors with 124 points followed by nearby Newfane Central with 129 while the individual medalist for the race was South Jefferson senior Alexa Doe with a time of 17:43.6.
The N-N boys placed eighth in the team standings with 321 points led by the trio of junior Anthony Fiacco, who was 46th overall in 18:01.2, sophomore Logan Bradley, who ran 52nd in 18:11, and classmate Dominic Fiacco, who placed 54th in 18:12.3.
OFA MODS 3RD, 4TH
OFA Modified Boys and Girls Cross Country teams continued to show promise at the Malone Invitational. The Girls placed third with 83 points behind Canton with 32 and Norwood-Norfolk with 34. The Boys scored 88 points to place fourth behind Canton with 37, Malone with 52 and Potsdam with 66.
Canton swept individual honors with Bennett Schmitt leading the Girls’ field in 11:38 and Rylan Loe-Powell 10:54.38 and Kaden Worthley 10:59.69 ran 1-2 in the Boys’ field on the 1.5 K course.
Macie Compo led the Blue Devil girls in 14th place at 14:01 followed by Annabel Curtis (24), Kaitlin Finley (25), Evelyn Davis (32), Maeve Putman (33) and Josie Kelley (34).
Jaxon Skelly (11th 12:00) led OFA’s scoring unit in the Boys Modified followed by Lucas Downie (14), Carsi Murray (24), Brody Brenno (29) and Payden Merz (35).
