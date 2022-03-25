When Carl Normandin moved his family from Syracuse to his wife’s hometown of Norwood in the mid 1990s he assumed a position at Salmon River Central which he considered a dream job.
“I was teaching physical education, coaching a few sports and doing sports administrative work,” said Normandin. “I was very happy and I never thought I would leave it.”
But Section 10’s first Coordinator of Athletics, Jim Michaelson, retired in 2000 and Normandin was urged by friends and associates to apply for the job.
“I never even thought about the job so I didn’t apply until the final day that applications were being taken. I got an interview and I got the job.”
Normandin’s decision proved to be a positive life-changing decision and in sporting terms a real game-changer for Section 10 athletics and athletes.
In his 21-year tenure as the Section 10 Athletic Coordinator-Executive Director, Normandin, a Richmond Va. native who went to high in Sharon Springs and college at SUNY Cortland, earned a network of trust. A network including his bosses the superintendents of the Section 10 schools, the athletic administrators of those schools, the coaches, officials and assignors of officials who serve the athletes of the section and administrators of area colleges where Section 10 championships and regional events are staged.
Normandin guided the various levels of Section 10 athletics into the computer and cell phone age, into the social media era and through the two hectic seasons following the shutdown of sports by the COVID-19 pandemic. In his final months, he realized the back to normalcy fall and winter seasons. Athletes enjoyed the regular season, Section 10 playoffs and state tournament experience and in the final games of the Section 10 basketball tournaments the state-wide mask mandate in high school athletics was rescinded.
Normandin also taught the coaching certification courses and was an enthusiastic mentor for athletic directors on the workings of the section and state-wide athletics.
“I am most proud of moving Section 10 forward in terms of technology and the way the section operated like a family,” said Normandin. “And we were happy to host three major championships in the smallest part of the state. Two in cross country and one in track-and-field. I think we put Section 10 on the map.”
He was also very active at the state level, serving and chairing several committees. He efficiently interchanged with the leadership of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and was inducted into the NYSPHAA Hall of Fame in 2020.
“Carl did a great deal for New York State high school sports,” said NYSPHAA Director of Communication and Marketing Chris Watson, “We all enjoyed working with Carl. He will be missed,”
Normandin passed the helm of the Section 10 Office to former Potsdam High School Athletic Director and Dean of Students Mark Wilson last week before he his wife, Susan, started their move to Florida on Sunday.
“I think the transition will be smooth. Mark and I had a chance to work together through the last two months,” said Normandin. “Mark will do a great job. Like me he is all about giving the athletes the best experience possible.”
Wilson, who enjoyed a stellar athletic career at Parishville-Hopkinton, shares that air of quiet confidence.
“I couldn’t ask for a better person to follow. Carl left a blue print for me to follow to keep things going smoothly,” says Wilson. “And his leadership during the COVID pandemic when there was no blue print was outstanding. I am really excited about the future. Carl accomplished a great deal and I got a chance to work closely with him which is very important to me.”
Tom Luckie of Ogdensburg who is the assignor of officials for boys and girls basketball for varsity, junior varsity and modified levels worked with Normandin throughout the days and evenings, seven days a week during the two seasons following the COVID shutdown in March of 2020. A period when they listened to input from school administrators, coaches, health departments, county legislators and the athletes themselves.
“During COVID, things were changing every day and Carl had some tough decisions to make. He made them and he stuck with them,” said Luckie. “Games were constantly being postponed and re-scheduled at a time when we were dealing with a critical shortage of officials which is going on all over the country. We just went day by day. We prioritized the games and got all the games covered as best we could. Carl was great to work with; he was patient and he was always supportive. He was always on call and he was always all about the athletes.”
Like a great athletic performance, Normandin called it a team effort.
“First of all I don’t run Section 10. I work for the superintendents of schools. In everything we do, I just try to do my homework and come up with a plan,” said Normandin. “In the first season of COVID we were fortunate to get every sport some kind of a season except for indoor track-and-field because the college facilities were all closed. I felt bad about that but there nothing we could do.”
Bill Reed began working closely with Normandin throughout the school year when he became Section 10 Boys Soccer Chairman 15 years ago.
“Carl really helped me get started. He is so organized and he has the perfect temperament for the job,” said Reed who currently coaches boys soccer and girls basketball at Colton-Pierrepont Central School.
“We worked a lot together and became good friends. You could always reach him and always encouraged me and the other chairman to offer our ideas.”
St. Lawrence Central Boys Basketball Coach and Athletic Joey Reome also appreciated Normandin’s accessibility and willingness to share information and problem solving.
“Carl is the classiest person I’ve come across in 30 years of coaching in Section 10. Need something, Carl would get it. Need to talk, Carl would pick up the phone, 24-7. I know speaking as an AD and a coach, he will be greatly missed by all of us in Section 10”, said Coach Reome.
Heading into retirement, Normandin is keeping his options open after he enjoys a some downtime with his wife in their new home in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
“There might some professional options in the future but I want to spend some downtime with my wife and have family come visit. I will definitely miss the people I worked with” said Normandin, who is a former USCA National Marathon Canoe/Kayak Champion, a member of the US World Marathon Canoeing Team, and a NYCRA and USCA Canoeist of the Year honoree.
“I am really looking forward to spending a lot of time on the water. Canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding. Anything on the water. Our oldest son Matt is a teacher in Rochester and our youngest Patrick works as lineman for a power company in Florida. So we will be making some trips back north,” he said.
ADS COMMENT
Several Section 10 Athletic Directors who have worked with Normandin for several years offered their comments
Dave Steele (Heuvelton): I once heard that “Great Men are associated with Great Actions” This statement I feel best describes Carl Normandin, for he is a person that is committed to excellence and it shows in everything he does from our sectional meetings, leadership in the section to putting on sectional and regional events,” said Steele.
“Carl has done many memorable things and there is no way to capture all of them, but his name was synonymous with the section he represented . He developed a strong bond among coaches, officials, staff , Athletic Directors and athletes as well as everyone across NYS and he will be remembered and missed by all.”
Erika Backus (Lisbon): “Carl’s leadership and guidance for our Section, State, and Athletes never went unnoticed. Serving as the Section 10 Executive Director he provided great insight and direction to all of us regarding situations we were faced with. His leadership will be greatly missed,” said Ms. Backus.
Gavin Regan (Massena): “It was more important to Carl that I was successful and the student athletes at Massena had the opportunity to be successful than any accolades he might get.”
Tony Bjork (OFA): Carl Normandin is a multifaceted, well regarded and highly effective leader who has played a pivotal role in shaping the culture of public high school interscholastic athletics, not only Section 10, but in New York State. He has been dedicated to developing collaborative groups, built around a common vision to move things forward and accomplishing strategic plans. As the nexus, he timely and effectively communicated with all stakeholders and was available to lend an ear, be a “sounding-board” and provide sage advice; supporting and guiding others to be successful in their roles on the “team”. He has cultivated and maintained excellent rapport with individuals in Upstate New York as well as throughout the State; those relationships are the cornerstone to our success as a Section. Carl understood that his role Executive Director demanded more time and energy than the average “9 to 5” job. And he willingly, tirelessly, endlessly and without hesitation, devoted himself to the time commitment required to create and foster a climate of excellence, not only within the boundaries of our Section, but throughout the State. His unrelenting hard work, dedication, and commitment have invaluable and integral components in the number of appearances earned, and triumphs celebrated, by Section 10 at the State level of competition. Carl was consistently highly-instrumental in ensuring that our organization ran smoothly; especially evident over the past few years, during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Carl’s passion and tenacity to make a difference in the lives of all the members of our Section has made an everlasting impact on the North Country. He has served our collective communities extremely well with his talents, focus, drive, and integrity. This revered pillar of society has forged a legacy, he has set the tone for the continued growth and future success of Section 10 Athletics.
