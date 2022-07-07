BALDWINSVILLE — Five golfers from St. Lawrence County placed in the top 16 in the two-day Junior PGA Championship Qualifying Tournament held at the Timber Banks Country Club in Baldwinsville on June 30 and July 1. The tournament was part of the Central New York Junior Golf Tour Schedule.
Ryan Jones of Canton placed fifth to lead the St. Lawrence County golfers shooting a seven-over-par 79-75-151 with four birdies on July 1. Tyler Berkman of Potsdam tied for seventh place with a 10-over-par two-day total of 78-74-151 and another Canton golfer Nate Romano placed ninth with a 79-75-154 which featured nine birdies in the tournament and six on July 1.
Sam Sieminski of Canton placed 15th with a 16 over-par 76-84-160 and Christos Theodore of Potsdam finished at 17 over par with an 82-79-161.
