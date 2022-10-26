A playoff mentality and physicality.
According to OFA Assistant Boys Soccer Coach Matt Gladle, the Blue Devils displayed both as they blanked Potsdam 2-0 in the Section 10 Class B semi-final game staged on the turf on Ron Johnson Field on Tuesday night.
After winning the rubber game of two overtime decisions during the NAC Central Division season the Blue Devils advanced to meet defending champion Salmon River for the sectional title on Saturday at SUNY Potsdam at 1 p.m.
Salmon River, which blanked Gouverneur 6-0 in Tuesday’s semi-finals, downed OFA twice during the division season where the Shamrocks finished in a rare three-way tie for the crown with Class C finalist Canton and Class A finalist Massena.
“Every single one of our players, even the guys who don’t see a lot action, stepped and played just like the guys who have led us all season. Brady Bullock scored the first goal at the post, Syrus Gladle scored a spectacular goal and our defense was rock solid,” said Coach Gladle.
“Theodore Hewko rejoined us after an injury and he was a wall at sweeper. We moved Gilbert Bishop to stopper and Nicholas Wells went to defensive midfielder and played well on defense and offense. And Dylan Sovie made the biggest save of the game.”
Sovie (7 saves) thwarted a Potsdam bid to take the lead in the first half blocking the redirection of Tyler Berkman corner kick right on the right post.
The Devils opened the scoring on a corner kick sequence in the third minute of the second half when Alex Mitchell curled a southpaw service from the right corner flag to the far post where Brady Bullock buried it into the net. Potsdam created much of its scoring threats off creative counter attacks and the Devils used the same tactic for its second goal three minutes later.
Tyler Sovie broke up a Potsdam rush in the midfield and send a long diagonal through pass which sprung Syrus Gladle in a full sprint behind the defense in a foot race with keeper Aiden DiMarco coming off his line. DiMarco (11 saves) used slide to block Gladle’s shot and two players were knocked to the turf in the collision.
Gladle managed to direct the ball into the net with his head while lying flat on his back.
SR 6 - Gouverneur 0: At Fort Covington, the Shamrocks broke away from a 3-0 halftime lead with three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half.
Kade Cook anchored a balanced offense with two goals. Chase Lewis (2 assists), Carter Johnson (1 assist), Evan Collette and Rhylen Wood struck for the othr goals while Dylan Johnson, Carter Johns, Connor Dishaw and Ty Leroux all earned aolo assist and Caiden Cartier made two saves in posting the shutout.
ude Wilson stopped 20 shots for the Wildcats.
