TUPPER LAKE - For the second time in two NAC Division II games, the OFA Hockey team had to overcome some crazy good goaltending when they visited Tupper Lake with a blizzard descending on the Adirondack Region Village.
As the snow began to accumlate outside of the Tupper Lake Arena the Devils fired a storm of 28 first period shots at Lumberjack goaltender Phillip Beaudette.
Beaudette stopped all 28 in the first stage of a 55-save performance and Tupper Lake took a 2-0 lead which was erased when OFA (3-1) scored three times in the second period and connected for three in the third to gain a 6-3 victory and a 2-0 NAC record.
The Monday game allowed the Devils to make a quick bounce back from a 5-2 loss to McQuaid Jesuit of Rochester in the Brian Wade Tournament which was shortened to three games and three teams when Cortland-Homer was unable to make the trip because of a disciplinary action.
Last Wednesday OFA downed St. Lawrence Central 6-1.
OFA 6 - Tupper Lake 3: Dylan Irvine scored two goals and Derek Barr netted goals in the second period for OFA which received assists from Tegan Frederick, Camden Griffith, Jack Mills and Gabe Clark.
“They packed it in and it was tough to get pucks to the net. It is always tough to travel up there on a Monday and their goalie played well,” said OFA Coach John Frederick.
“We had different guys contribute today. Our leaders adjusted and made the people around them better.”
Jack Desmarais scored twice for Tupper Lake (1-2) and Jesse Kavanaugh netted a single tally.
