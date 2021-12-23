BEEKMANTOWN — Host Beekmantown fashioned an 18-9 first quarter lead and added on to it in every quarter to gain a 63-38 nonleague boys basketball victory over OFA on Wednesday night.
The two teams will meet a for a second time on Wednesday in the first round of the Al Gutterson Memorial Tournament in Heuvelton. Over the holidays the Blue Devils will also play in the Burkman Classic in Canton on Monday and Tuesday in Canton. The OFA JVs will also play in both tournaments next week.
The Devils were operating with a restructured lineup and JV call-up Andrew Loffler led the team’s scoring with 13 points.
“The effort was there. It is a learning process,” said OFA Coach DaKota Brady after his team dropped to 2-3 on the season.
Connor Graveline and Ryan Mitchell tallied nine and eight points with Brady Bullock, Andrew Mitchell, Jake Farley and Alex Worden all netting two points.
Jack Beauregard led Beekmantown (2-4) with 18 points and Brady Mannix tallied 14 with four three pointers.
The OFA JVs were outscored by Beekmantown 58-53 in an entertaining contest where the host Eagles scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. Miquel Herrera led the winners with 21 points while Madden West paced the OFA scoring with a season-high 20 points.
Blake Morrill buried three 3-pointers in a 12-point effort and William Graveline finished with eight points. Rounding out the scoring were: Carson Ramie (4), Adam Lucas (2) and Lucca LaBella (3).
