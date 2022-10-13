OFA did everything it needed to post a victory over Central Division rival Potsdam in the Blue Devils Senior Boys Soccer night on the Ron Johnson Field on Wednesday.
Coach Matt Morley’s team gained a decided advantage in possession but could never take the lead in the contest which saw the Sandstoners prevail 4-3 in overtime on John Duffy’s second successful penalty shot with 1:11 remaining in the second overtime.
The OFA Girls also suffered an overtime loss dropping a 2-1 decision at Norwood-Norfolk.
“We are not going to let two penalty shot calls diminish on how we played tonight. We played better than we did in the first game against them (2-1 overtime win) at Potsdam,” said Coach Morley.
“We have two games remaining and we have to concentrate on winning them and et the second Class B seed in the sectionals.
Potsdam was opportunistic scoring two goals off throw-ins in a free-wheeling two minute span of the first half where both teams scored twice.
Potsdam’s Tanner Race opened the scoring at 26:59 knocking home a throw-in by Lucas Cruickshank which had bounced through the penalty area. OFA answered with a penalty shot by Tyler Sovie at 26:32 after a handball call in the penalty.
Cruikshank scored unassisted in anther goalmouth scramble started by a throw-in at 25:28 and Dylan Irvine one-timed a cross from Syrus Gladle off a defender and into the net at 24:58.
Forty-five seconds into the second half John Duffy buried a penalty shot after a tripping call in the box. The Devils pulled even for the second time with 1:47 remaining when Gladle tied the scored on a hard-shot from the left wing off a short pass from Irvine.
A Potsdam direct kick brought a handball in the box with 1:11 remaining and Duffy slammed home his second penalty shot of the night to decide the issue.
Dylan Sovie and Ian Rose combined for 11 saves in the OFA and Stoner keeper Aiden DeMarco finished with 12 saves.
Seniors honored with their parents before the game were: Dylan Irvine, Ben Switzer, Alex Mitchell, Andrew Doser and Gabe Clark.
In the game at Norwood-Norfolk the host Flyers (2-11, 2-9) erased a 1-0 lead with 10 minutes to play in regulation and the gained the win on a goal by Isabel Boyd from Sadie Daniels in overtime. Abby Guasconi scored unassisted 11 minutes before the half for OFA (4-8-1, 4-7) and Potsdam tied the score with 10 minutes to play on Peyton Sullivan goal assisted by Maya Phillips.
Hailey Monica made eight saves in the N-N goal and OFA’s Oliva Merrill stopped one shot for OFA.
