OFA did everything it needed to post a victory over Central Division rival Potsdam in the Blue Devils Senior Boys Soccer night on the Ron Johnson Field on Wednesday.

Coach Matt Morley’s team gained a decided advantage in possession but could never take the lead in the contest which saw the Sandstoners prevail 4-3 in overtime on John Duffy’s second successful penalty shot with 1:11 remaining in the second overtime.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.