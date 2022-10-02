Following Saturday’s 1-0 nonleague loss to Northeastern Clinton Central of Section 7 OFA Boys Soccer Coach Matt Morley expressed his thoughts that his team had played its best game of the season following league up wins of 9-1 over Gouverneur and 2-1 in overtime over Potsdam.

“As a team I thought we played our best game of the season. We really did good job position wise against a very good team. In the second half we did a much better job of keeping track of their player (Jordan Brown) who got a loose a lot in the first half,” said Coach Morley who is looking for his 5-3-0 team to continue the progress as they return to league play on Friday hosting a second NAC Central meeting with Canton in a 6:15 p.m. start.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.