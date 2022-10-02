Following Saturday’s 1-0 nonleague loss to Northeastern Clinton Central of Section 7 OFA Boys Soccer Coach Matt Morley expressed his thoughts that his team had played its best game of the season following league up wins of 9-1 over Gouverneur and 2-1 in overtime over Potsdam.
“As a team I thought we played our best game of the season. We really did good job position wise against a very good team. In the second half we did a much better job of keeping track of their player (Jordan Brown) who got a loose a lot in the first half,” said Coach Morley who is looking for his 5-3-0 team to continue the progress as they return to league play on Friday hosting a second NAC Central meeting with Canton in a 6:15 p.m. start.
“We are a young team which is getting better and now we just have to keep it going into next week.”
Much of the solid positional play came in the defensive end of the field where sweeper Nick Wells and fullbacks Gil Bishop, Nate Woods and Dylan Irvine, who played all over the field, with consistent halfback support managed well against any number of Cougar (7-4) threats. Goaltender Dylan Sovie capped the effort counting several athletic stops among his 17 saves.
OFA improved its counter attacks as the half developed and Syrus Gladle accounted for the Devils’ first major threat being stopped at close range by goalie Evan Manor (10 saves) 7:59 before the half.
NCCS broke the scoreless draw with 24:10 to play when Winfred Simpson worked his free on the left side and scored on a high shot. The Devils make a classy bid to tie the score when Irvine used a short through pass to send Gladle in on the goalie but the shot went wide.
“That was a really nice play by Dylan and Syrus and Syrus has been putting shots away all season. It just didn’t happen.”
Both teams generated threats in the last 10 minutes and Sovie made a diving save with five minutes to play to keep team in contention.
