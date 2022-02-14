Getting its complete roster on the floor has been very difficult for the OFA Boys Basketball team this season.
And playing a complete game for the Blue Devils has been even tougher.
That all changed on Saturday as the Blue Devils, coached by Dakota Brady, Jon Rogers and Wes Schofell, completed a 6-13 regular season with 61-58 victory over Section 7’s Beekmantown which reversed a loss on the Eagles court and in the first round of the Al Gutterson Memorial Tournament at Heuvelton Central.
“We finally played a complete today and it couldn’t have come at better time to send us into the playoffs,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady who will lead his third-seeded team to second-seeded Gouverneur on Friday for the Class B semi-finals of Section 10 Tournament.
“This was definitely a quality wins against a good team. We played good defense and moved the ball well. They hurt on the offensive boards but we did a better job in that respect in the second second. And we made shots.”
Junior guard Justice McIntyre buried big shots through the game mixing seven 3-pointers with host of body control drives to the basket and 10-of-12 free throw shooting on his way to a career-high 37 points.
McIntyre made a 3-pointer in every quarter, hit two 3s and went 4-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter capped by a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to play. The Devils capped the win by limiting the Eagles to a contested three pointer from the deep right corner which bounced off the rim as time expired.
“This was really a big win. We didn’t have Shea Polniak for the first two games with Beekmantown and he really makes a difference,” said Coach Brady.
The first quarter proved to be the difference in Saturday’s game.
McIntyre buried two 3s scoring nine points and Connor Graveline knocked down a pair of 3s as the Blue Devils took a 20-15 lead which proved to be decisive when the Eagles outscored the Devils by two points over last three quarters.
Graveline finished with eight points including a strong inside conversion which gave the Devils a 54-48 lead with 3:11 to play. Andrew Loffler tallied seven points, Alex Mitchell added a fourth quarter 3-pointer and Shea Polniak, Alex Worden and Ryan Mitchell all chipped in field goals.
Nathan Parliament anchored the Eagles’ cause with 21 points and tallied seven in the fourth quarter leading Beekmantown’s comeback efforts. Brad Mannix and Joshua Burgin tallied nine points and Nathan Sand followed with six.
Rounding out the scoring were: Andrew VanNatten who hit a 3-pointer to have OFA’s six point lead in the fourth quarter and Wyatt LaBorde and Joshua Sand with five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.