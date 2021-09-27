OGDENSBURG — Anytime a girls soccer coach gets a win in the NAC Central Division, the coach is happy.
OFA’s DaKota Brady experienced his first NAC Central win as a varsity coach on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at home against Norwood-Norfolk.
And he was happy.
“I am very happy with the win, winning in the Central is tough. I am happy that Ella O’Neil got her first goal of the the season and I think Dylan Brunette got her first goal ever,” said Coach Brady after the game where his team crafted a 22-13 shots at goal advantage.
“We possessed the ball better again today and Katherine Kelly and Caitlin Kelly really did a good job controlling the flow at times. And we brought Taylor Pinkerton up from the JVs and she did a very nice job in the midfield and a striker.”
Ella O’Neil converted a break-away in the third minute of the game racing behind the defense with a lead pass by Emma Lalone.
Dylan Brunette lifted unassisted insurance goal just under the crossbar in a scramble with 2:01 to play. Azlyn Richardson started the sequence which produced the goal with a strong run down the right wing and a bouncing crossing shot which N-N keeper Mara Mia Carrista (13 saves) deflected with a diving save.
“Azlyn Richardson made some nice runs and made a very nice play shooting the ball toward the far post on the second goal. We had a lot chances in the game where we shot the ball right at the goalie,” said Coach Brady.
Devil keeper Olivia Merrill made 12 saves and protected the 1-0 lead with key save and block of a dangerous corner kick midway through the second half.
In other NAC Central games Canton blanked Salmon River 3-0 and Massena shut out Malone 3-0,
