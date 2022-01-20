The second season of COVID-19 protocols have created a unique set of challenges in Northern Conference hockey.
Challenges which the OFA Blue Devils have met together as a team in the current season where they climbed to 6-0 conference play and an 8-2 overall record with a 13-2 Senior Night win over Tupper Lake at the Golden Dome Jan. 12.
Nine seniors were honored as a special group by OFA Coaches Jon Frederick, Matt Morley and Jim Howard.
The win set up a key week where the Devils travel to Malone on Wednesday and host Salmon River on Friday. A Friday game with Norwood-Norfolk was postponed.
“As we move forward through this challenging, but rewarding season, the coaches would like to pay tribute to the nine seniors and their parents,” said a statement from the coaches honoring Ian Sovie (Matt-Heather Sovie), Trent Lovely (Jon-Cookie), Chase Jacobs (Rick-Sarah), Holden Woods (Chris-Erin), Caleb Spears (Robert-Heather), Derek Barr (Steve-Renee), Cooper Garvey (Randy-Billy Joe), Drew Piercey (Al-Becky) and Drew Costello (Al-Kelly).
“The seniors all have different roles on this team, some more glorified than others, but without every senior leading and embracing their role, it would be very difficult to become a championship caliber team. These seniors - they are leaders. They play for each other and they are part of our OFA Hockey family forever. To them we say you do us proud. Through your efforts; through your commitment and through your hard work you have trained your minds along with your bodies. You have grown in every aspect of your lives. You are, indeed, a credit to your school, a credit to your parents and a credit to yourselves.”
“We would also like to thank the parents for their time, support and awesome meals. You have raised hard-working quality student-athletes. Coaches Frederick, Morley and Howard will miss: Drew, Coz, Drew P., Chase, Derek “D-train”, Tent Gretzky, Ian “Sov”. Cooper “Coup”, Holden and Spearsy,” added the coaches.
At 12:39 of the second period the OFA bench erupted in fashion worthy of a championship game goal in overtime when Trent Lovely knocked home his first varsity goal off an assist Nathan Woods.
“I was really happy to see Trent get that goal. We are all happy for him,” said Coach Frederick after the game where all of the seniors made scoring and/or defensive contributions.
Drew Piercey made three saves in the first period where the Devils scored on six of their 34 shots on Tupper Lake keeper Jamin Whitmore who made any number of outstanding stops. Ian Sovie stopped 25 shots over the second and third periods. Whitmore (31), Tyler Wood (27) and Braden Shannon (13) finished with 71 saves.
Scoring wise, Chase Jacobs tallied one goal with one assist, Holden Woods passed out two assists, Cooper Garvey netted two goals, Drew Costello scored one goal and defensemen Caleb Spears and Derek Barr turned in strong two-way outings.
Juniors Jack Mills (3 goals, 1 assist) and Dylan Irvine (2 goals, 3 assists) led the scoring and another junior Landing McDonald (1 goal, 1 assist) netted the prettiest goal of the night with a spinning tuck-it-away shot.
Irvine and freshman Tegan Frederick (1 goal) both scored on coast-to-coast breaks up the center of the ice. The 14-player scoring parade also included: Tyler Sovie (1 assist), Griffin Wert (1 assist), Camden Griffith (2 goals), Gabe Clark (1 assist) and Nathan Woods (1 assist).
Beckett Savage scored a pair of second period goals for Tupper Lake, Jack Desmaris passed out two assists and Griffin Shaheen added an assist.
In a nonleague game played Jan. 12, Canton downed the Northwood Prep JVs 6-5.
