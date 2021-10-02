After forging a six-game unbeaten streak at home the OFA Boys Soccer team forged a second straight NAC Central Division road win on Friday blanking Malone 4-0.
The 6-2-1 Blue Devils will put their seven game unbeaten streak on the line today (Saturday) at 11 a.m. renewing their annual series with Section 7 Class D power Chazy at 11 a.m. Chazy is the top ranked Class D team in this week’s state polls.
OFA 4 - Malone 0: The Devils (5-1-0 NAC Central) swept the season series from the Huskies and scored four first half goals. Holden Woods tallied the first and third goal, Trent Lovely passed out two assists, Kam Johnson (1 assist) and Nate Woods scored and Nate Woods also teamed up with Dylan Irvine, Theodore Hewko and Gabe Clark in a defensive backfield which was very solid in front of keeper Ryan Warchol who posted a five-save shutout.
“The kids played well and passed the ball well and defense was solid in front of Ryan Warchol”, said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
Holden Woods opened the scoring by converting off a Frank Beach corner kick. Kam Johnson netted the second goal from Trent Lovely and Holden Woods buried the third goal with a header off a direct kick from Johnson.
Nate Woods closed out the scoring from Trent Lovely.
Malone’s goalie had 18 saves.
