The OFA Girls Volleyball team enjoyed a high energy Senior Night match on Wednesday overcoming a spirited effort from Madrid-Waddington in straight sets 25-25-19, 25-23.
The 7-8 Lady Devils posted their fourth win in the last five matches and lifted their NAC West Division record to 5-4 heading into Friday’s regular season finale at Clifton-Fine.
Coach Sue McLean felt her team made another solid effort but said the night strictly belonged to her five seniors starting with a recognition ceremony which honored the seniors and their parents and family members: Taryn Sholette (Tammy McKee-Mark Sholette), Grace Hilborne (Kathleen-Ken Hilborne), Aubrey Love (Vanessa Kronyak-Raymond Love), Tristen Durand (Jennifer Nelson-Michael McCormick) and Mallory Morley (Amy Morley-Emmett Morley).
Coach McLean called Sholette “our ray of sunshine and ball of energy. Your energy is contagious and even through the mask I see that smile shining so bright.”
Coach McLean said of Hilborne “Gracie you always are striving to stay strong at the et and pushing yourself to be positive no matter what and see the good side of everything.
Coach McLean called Love “a powerhouse server and you can play just about everywhere.”
McLean said of Durand “Tristen if there was an award for tough as nails, you would hands down be that person.”
McLean cited Morley’s leadership “Mallory, as the setter on this team, you are the nucleus that holds us all together.”
Abby Raven’s jump serving and play at the net sparked the scoring in a fine team effort as the Devils’ overcame the unrelenting efforts of the Yellow Jackets (2-13, 1-8 NAC West.
“Erica Bates set the ball for us very well. Lillian Todd was a strong presence at the net, and was strong back row receiver. She and Riley Beldock had some key blocks and big hits. Anysley French had one of her best matches as an outside hitter,” said M-W Coach Charlie French citing his team’s efforts to improve.”
AROUND THE NAC
Salmon River def. Massena 25-18 25-22, 25-16
Records: Massena (8-10, 5-6); Salmon River (12-4 8-2).
Tupper Lake 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Records: Tupper Lake (5-11, 2-7); Brushton-Moira (0-15, 0-10).
Malone 3, Chateaugay 1
Records: Malone (14-1, 9-0); Chateaugay (11-5, 6-4).
