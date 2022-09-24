The woes continue for the Franklin Academy boys varsity soccer team.
The Huskies, who are still seeking their first win of the 2022 fall sports season, came up one goal short in their bid as the Malone FA squad dropped a 2-1 decision to the visiting OFA Blue Devils on Friday afternoon.
OFA netted one goal in each half to record its first Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory of the season, improving to 1-2 in the division and evening its overall mark to 3-3. The loss drops the Huskies to 0-5 in the division.
The Blue Devils struck for their first goal of the game early in the opening half, as Brady Bullock converted a nice lead pass up the middle from Syrus Gladle in the 5th minute. Bullock outraced the FA defenders to the sphere and chipped it over the sliding attempt of FA goalie Ben Poupore (12 saves).
The OFA tally appeared to strike some life into the Huskies as FA began to tilt the field in its favor, but OFA freshman keeper Ian Rose (8 saves) was up to the challenge and stopped all six Malone shots on frame during the opening 40 minutes of play.
The Devils carried their slim one-goal lead into the halftime break and held onto it for the first eight-plus minutes of the second half. That’s when the Huskies erased the goose-egg on their side of the scoreboard and knotted the game at 1-all.
FA freshman Brennan Hebert scored the goal, letting loose a blast from the middle of the 18-yard box. It appeared that Rose initially stopped the shot, but the overspin was enough to carry the sphere off his fingertips, over the top of his right shoulder and into the net. The Huskies tally began as a direct kick from the near sideline, approximately 35 yards out, with Brayden Fefee centering the ball into the middle of the box. Hebert collected a carom off the backside of an OFA defender to tie up the contest.
As the minutes ticked off the clock, some feared that overtime loomed in the near future. That was not the case, as OFA’s Alex Mitchell rose up and headed home the game-winning goal with 15 and a half minutes left in regulation. Tyler Sovie served up the assist via a corner kick, with Mitchell extending his body into the air and well above the FA defense.
Franklin Academy (0-8 overall) is right back in action today, traveling to Beekmantown for a nonleague contest that is slated to begin at 7 p.m. OFA returns to action at 4 p.m. on Monday, hosting division rival Massena.
