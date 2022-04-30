OFA enjoyed its fifth straight NAC Boys Lacrosse win on Friday night by pulling away from Plattsburgh High 11-3 under the lights of Coach Ron Johnson Field.
For Devil Coach Andrew Roddy, the word enjoy was just as important as the word win after the Devils downed the Hornets for the second time in two days.
“The best thing about tonight’s win was that we were able to get everyone in the game early. That made it really fun for everyone,” said Ruddy after the Devils climbed to 5-3 heading into Tuesday’s game at undefeated Salmon River.
“The season goes fast with. We only have four games left and we are playing well.”
Seven different players scored for OFA led by the duo of Chase Jacobs with three goals and one assist and Dylan Irvine with one goal and three assists. Tegan Fredericks (1 assist) and Brady Bullock each scored twice, Drew Costello delivered one goal and two assists and Trent Lovely and Theodore Hewko each netted solo goals.
Alex Worden and Ian Sovie combined for eight saves in the OFA cage. Preston Daniels led Plattsburgh (2-4) with two goals and Corbin Murray stopped 14 shots in goal.
