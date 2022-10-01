OFA’s Andrew Loffler gains tough yardage after contact in Friday’s win over Malone. Dave Shea/The Journal.

OFA and Malone both went into the halftime intermission looking for defensive answers in Friday night’s NAC Football contest featuring Class B rivals.

In the first half the Devils overcame a fumble on the shadow of the endzone and an interception in the endzone to take a 18-14 lead sparked by running back Justice McIntrye who rushed for 129 yards with scoring runs of six and 40 yards.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.