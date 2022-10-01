OFA and Malone both went into the halftime intermission looking for defensive answers in Friday night’s NAC Football contest featuring Class B rivals.
In the first half the Devils overcame a fumble on the shadow of the endzone and an interception in the endzone to take a 18-14 lead sparked by running back Justice McIntrye who rushed for 129 yards with scoring runs of six and 40 yards.
Malone countered with shifty moves and fakes of quarterback Logan Peck who rushed for 113 yards and took keepers into the endzone from two yards and 31 yards out. He also set up the first touchdown with 48 bolt straight up the middle of the field.
The Blue Devils showed all of the solutions in the second half.
The defense was totally solvent holding the Huskies scoreless and limiting Peck to 20 yards on five carries. Andrew Loffler and Cole Samarco had quarterback sacks, Connor Graveline recovered a fumble and the defense provided the fulcrum for a final momentum swing stopping a fourth and one play on the OFA 15 with 8:46 remaining. Jimmy Bell recovered a fumble in the first half which led to the first touchdown.
“We played a very good second half against a tough Malone team which we might meet again somewhere down the road in the playoffs. Defensively it was a matter of playing better and better,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer.
“Now we have to get ready for very big challenge travelling to Lowville on Friday. It is a pretty long trip and Lowville always produces good teams.”
McIntrye scored on an 18-yard run on the Devils’ first possession of the second half raced 47 yards down the sidelines for a touchdown with 3:58 remaining in the game.
In the course of scoring four touchdowns the senior halfback generated 220 yards on 17 carries, contributed an interception and two pass breakups on defense and created a short-field scoring opportunity by returning the second half kickoff to the Malone 47.
Quarterback Shea Polniak attempted only two passes directing four ground-oriented scoring drives which Andrew Loffler (14-77) bookended. He scored on an 11-yard run on the Devils first possession of the game and rushed for 48 yards between the tackles on the final scoring drive climaxed by McIntrye’s 47 yard run which put the issue out of the reach of the tenacious Huskies.
After being stopped on all three conversion attempts in the first half the Devils followed up both second half scores. Carson Ramie bulled across the plane of the goal line on the first two-pointer and Polniak passed to Loffler for the second deuce.
Along with rushing for 133 yards on 14 carries, Peck also threw a conversion pass to Carson West and accounted for the two red zone turnovers in the first half. He recovered a fumble on the one yardline and made a leaping interception in the endzone.
The Huskies defense also produced a fourth and one stop in the second half.
O- Loffler on 11 run (run failed).
M- Peck on 2 run (Peck to West).
O - McIntyre on 6 run (pass failed).
M - Peck on 31 run (pass failed).
O - McIntyre 40 TD (pass failed).
McIntyre on 18 run (Ramie run)
McIntyre on 47 TD (Polniak to Loffler)
Rushing: M - Peck 14-133 2 TDs. McArtle 15-76, Johnston 2-5, West 2-11, DeBose 1-0. O - McIntyre 17-220 4 TDs, Graveline 1-1, Loffler 14-77 1 TD, Polniak 1-5.
Passing: M - Peck 4-16-1 46, O - Graveline 1x3-1 8, Polniak 1x2-0.
Receiving: M - Perry 2-27, Johnston 1-18, DeBose 1-0. O - Loffler 1-1, Ramsdell 1-8.
Records: Malone (2-1 NAC, 2-2), OFA 4-0 NAC, 5-0.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.