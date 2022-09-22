Freshman Ella Ramsdell scored a winning goal in a second straight 1-0 NAC Central Division win for the OFA Girls Soccer team on Wednesday night under the lights of Ron Johnson Field. Ramsdell executed a give and go with Hannah Costello and then lofted a shot from just outside of the left corner of the penalty area over the reach of Malone goalie Shannon Barkner and under the crossbar with 18:20 remaining in the game.
Ramsdell connected two minutes after OFA keeper Olivia Merrill made an outstanding diving stop on a crossing shot. She finished with 10 saves posting her second straight shutout.
The Blue Devils then defended the lead with good decisions on clears and outlet passes and sure footwork by the defense led by sweeper Luci Worden and midfielder Abby Guasconi.
And outstanding offensive play keyed by the ability to win 50-50 balls which triggered a series of transition advances through the defense, midfielders and forwards which kept the Huskies pinned down in their own end.
“Two league wins in a row is outstanding. We played a lot of good soccer tonight and Ella Ramsdell came through with a winning goal for second straight game. We had the option of playing night games and I think its great. It’s fun to play under the lights and it lets more parents get to the game,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“We got some good play off the bench tonight especially at center midfield. Ella O’Neil and Jayden Awan both had to come out with injuries and Delia Hooper and Audrey Harradine went in and did a great job. We just need to keep getting better”
