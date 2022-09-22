Freshman Ella Ramsdell scored a winning goal in a second straight 1-0 NAC Central Division win for the OFA Girls Soccer team on Wednesday night under the lights of Ron Johnson Field. Ramsdell executed a give and go with Hannah Costello and then lofted a shot from just outside of the left corner of the penalty area over the reach of Malone goalie Shannon Barkner and under the crossbar with 18:20 remaining in the game.

Ramsdell connected two minutes after OFA keeper Olivia Merrill made an outstanding diving stop on a crossing shot. She finished with 10 saves posting her second straight shutout.

