The second quarter proved to be pivotal for both the OFA Girls and Boys Basketball action on Tuesday.
But in opposite directions.
The Lady Devils (7-4) gained their second win in two days posting a 26-11 advantage in the second quarter as the springboard to a 70-33 nonleague win over Lisbon (6-5). The OFA Boys (1-5, 2-9) were unable to recover from a 25-12 second quarter boost by Potsdam (2-4, 6-5) which went on to record a 67-54 NAC Central victory.
Girls Game: The Lady Devils produced a three-pronged inside scoring effort as Abby Raven tallied 27 points, Olivia Merrill dropped 17 and Jaedyn Awan delivered in eight points. OFA took over total command of the backboards after Lisbon center Rachel LaRock was sidelined by injury.
Allison Bell of Lisbon led all scorers with 33 points which included four 3-pointers and athletic drives down in the lane in scoring 11 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth where the Golden Knights gained a 20-16 edge.
Raven tallied 12 points and Amya struck for two 3-pointers scoring nine points in the second quarter where the Devils erased a 16-10 lead by the Knights who enjoyed two seven-point runs in the first half. Raven finished with 17 rebounds, 5 blocks and 5 steals, Merrill approached a triple double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists and LaFlair finished with 13 points.
“It certainly made a difference when Rachel LaRock was hurt which was really too bad. It looked like it was going to be a close game,” said OFA Coach Shannon LaFave.
“Abby, Olivia and Jaedyn all had strong finishes inside and we shared the ball very well again. Lisbon hurt us with their press break and showed us that we have to work on that.”
Zoey Williams tallied three points with six assists for OFA and Audrey Harradine added two points.
“They have a lot of size and when we lost Rachel were just too small to match up with them. But we adjusted and attacked the rim better.”
Leah Warren tallied 12 points off the Knights with drives to the goal and Rachel LaRock netted four. Grace Smith and Gabby Taylor added two points Eliza McLear chipped in two.
Boys Game: The NAC Central game in Potsdam featured two of the top scorers in Section 10 in OFA’s Justice McIntyre and the Stoners Ian VanWagner. VanWagner buried four 3-pointers scoring 31 points and struck from behind the arch three times scoring 14 of the Stoners’ 25 points in the second quarter. Brodie Delaney tallied 10 points leading the winners’ efficient complementary scoring which also featured six from Theo Hughes and Adam Cook and seven from Dylan LaMora. Tanner Race and Kyle Murdock added five and two points.
McIntyre tallied 22 points with nine in OFA’s 17-15 third quaerter advantage and Will and Conner Graveline followed with 11 and nine points and Shea Polniak dropped in seven. Lucca LaBella and Ryan Mitchell scored two points and Alex Worden chipped in one.
