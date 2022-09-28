Converting their best chance of the night the OFA Girls Soccer team (3-4 NAC Central) posted its third 1-0 win in the last four games dropping Potsdam (5-3 NAC ) under the lights of Ron Johnson Field on Wednesday night.
“Potsdam is the top (Class B) team in the league standings and this is just great win. The girls have really responded to our coaching in the last three days and tonight the key was that everyone was talking all of the time,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“Potsdam’s defense was a wall out there and we did what we had to do.”
Defense set the tone for the evening and the Devils broke through for the only goal of the game when Hannah Costello lofted a high shot out of a scramble into the upper right corner of the net well out of the reach of Potsdam goalie Emma Fields who finished with five saves on the night.
After Potsdam came very close to gaining a golden gold the Devils broke through after blocking a goal kick.
“The the ball was chipped in and Azlyn Richardson and Taylor Pinkerton combined to carry it in and Hannah put it in the net in the second wave,” said Coach Brady after the 3-4 Devils tied Gouverneur for fourth place in the division behind Class A Massena 8-0, Class C Canton 6-1 and Potsdam 5-3.
“It was beautiful and I am very happy.”
Olivia Merrill stopped six shots in the shutout and used her range to break up crosses and through passes while defenders Luci Worden, Maddy Miller and Emma Wagers anchored a defensive effort which bogged down the Stoners’ efforts to get off clear shots down the middle of the field.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.