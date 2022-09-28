OFA’s Maddy Miller defends against a run by Potsdam’s Taylor LaBarge in Tuesday’s NAC Central Division game. Dave Shea/The Journal

Converting their best chance of the night the OFA Girls Soccer team (3-4 NAC Central) posted its third 1-0 win in the last four games dropping Potsdam (5-3 NAC ) under the lights of Ron Johnson Field on Wednesday night.

“Potsdam is the top (Class B) team in the league standings and this is just great win. The girls have really responded to our coaching in the last three days and tonight the key was that everyone was talking all of the time,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.