OGDENSBURG — It is always nice to win but some wins are just nicer than some others.
OFA Girls Soccer Coach DaKota Brady cited his Lady Devils for what he called a “really nice win” after they opened the second half of their NAC Central Division season with a 2-1 home win over Malone.
Inside the William L. Dwyer Gym the OFA Girls Volleyball team was denied a come-from-behind win as Salmon River won the decisive fifth set for a 3-2 win after the Devils bounced back from an opening set loss and recovered from a set three loss to take the match to the distance.
“This was really a nice win. It is always nice to beat Malone because it is always a tough game and today we really played well to bounce back from losses to two excellent teams in Gouverneur and Massena. And Malone beat us the first time we played,” said Coach Brady.
“We played very well. In practice I talked to the girls about building up our offensive chances and not relying on break-aways. We passed the ball very well and made the extra pass. Azlyn Richardson had a very strong game on offense our sweeper Cadence Payne had her best game of the season.”
After both teams generated some promising offensive encroachments the Devils took a 1-0 lead 13:22 before the half when Azlyn Richardson scored from close range off a lead pass from Brinley Frederick threaded through heavy traffic.
The Huskies pulled in the fifth minute of the second half when Hillary Baker converted a rebound opportunity off an assist from Avery Bamer. It only took 17 seconds for OFA to answer when Richardson buried a penalty shot.
Olivia Merrill made 13 saves in goal for OFA and came off her line to beat attackers to lead passes when the Huskies pressed hard for a tying goal in the final five minutes of the game. The Devil defense also made two crucial deep clears at crunch time.
Gina Norcross nine saves for Malone.
“They outshot which I don’t like to see but most of their shots came from outside the box.” said Coach Brady.
Canton 2, N-N 0: Hadley Alguire scored in the first half off an assist from Gabriella Taylor and Stella Shipman added the insurance in the second half on a play set up by Lindsey Filiatrault to lead the Lady Golden Bears to a victory at home.
Bri Rogers stopped three shots for a shutout.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
In an NAC interdivisional match where OFA rallied to pull even with wins in set two and set four the visiting Shamrocks took game five 25-23 after the Devils posted a decisive 25-18 win in set four. SR won set one 25-20, OFA answered with a 25-23 win and SR took game three 25-21.
