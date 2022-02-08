OFA started a week of six games in seven days at home on Sunday while Gouverneur started a week of three games looking to clinch a share of sole control of the NAC Central Division Girls Basketball banner.
On Monday the Blue Devils travelled to Massena to face the division’s other 10-2 co-leader and dropped a 55-24 decision.
The Wildcats (12-5) sprinted into the week hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter, seven in the first half and 10 on the game in claiming a 73-36 victory and a 10-2 division mark. OFA (5-6) leveled its division mark at 4-4 but Coach Doug Loffler saw improvement in the ranks of the Devils while competing against a championship caliber Wildcats squad which jumped out to a 23-7 first quarter lead and a 43-17 halftime margin.
“We did some good things today but we were playing against an outstanding team which really shot the ball well,” said Coach Loffler who will lead his team to Massena today.
“We have got a lot of games this week but we are getting better.”
Raelin Burns buried two early 3-pointers and went on to score a game-high 19 points for the Wildcats who also distinguished themselves with precise bounce passes on the break and excellent execution with their extended zone defense. Cailyn Stone struck for a pair of 3s in the second quarter and three in the game and matched 10-point efforts with Cierra Besaw. Addy Conklin (6 points) netted two 3’s and Lia Canell (5), Tori Salisbury (4) and Meredith Bush (5) all connected once from beyond the arc.
Chloe Smith (4), Elizabeth Riutta (6) and Lexi Devlin (2) rounded the winning offense.
“We shot the ball very well tonight and we had a good shooting night in our win at St. Lawrence Central,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“I was happy with the way we played and the way we got out on the break. We are looking to finish the regular season strong and head into the playoffs.”
Utilizing smooth moves in the lane Abby Raven (5 rebounds) and Olivia Merrill (9 rebounds, 2 steals) scored 13 and nine points to lead OFA and Brinley Frederick (3 assists) used dribble drives to the goal and went 6-6 from the foul line to score eight points. In the last three games the senior guard has made 24 straight free throws. Olivia Liebstein and Zoey Williams each scored three points.
Massena 55, Ogdensburg 24: The Raiders used very consistent defensive effort limiting OFA to eight points or less in every quarter. The also shared the offensive production with Meghan Finstein leading the way with 14 followed by Chase Gladding with nine and Tori Jacobs with eight. Skyla-Raine Buckshot, Shelby Goeke and Chyler Richards all netted six and Faith Halladay and Joey Abrantes added three apiece.
Abby Raven scored a game-high 14 points for OFA (5-8, 4-5) followed by Olvia Merrill with five, Brinley Frederick with three and Olivia Liebstein with two.
