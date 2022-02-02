Gouverneur controlled the first half to post a victory over St. Lawrence and continue its drive for an NAC Central Girls Basketball title while OFA came from behind to secure a victory in Tuesday’s action.
OFA 56, Potsdam 52: The teams traded leads and baskets from start to finish before the host Lady Blue Devils outscored the Lady Sandstoners 15-11 in the fourth quarter to claim the win.
Brinley Frederick went 12-12 from the free throw line striking for 20 points in the winning effort. Olivia Merrill notched another 15 followed by Abigail Raven with 13, Olivia Liebstein with nine, Zoey Williams with seven and Madison Miller with her first two points of the season.
Frederick and Raven combined for seven and six points in the fourth quarter.
“Our defensive pressure and offensive execution was much better in the second half. Brinley Frederick had a great night and Olivia Liebstein and Zoey Williams came through with some key points,” said OFA Coach Doug Loffler.
Salwa Hymene connected for 20 points in the losing cause followed by Emma Brosell with 17 and Kate Davis with seven. Cathryn Todd and Tatiana Burks-Carista contributed three points each and Lola Buckley accounted for the other two.
Gouverneur 51, SLC 39: The the Lady Wildcats ran out to a 18-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and buried seven 3-pointers in the first half.
Raelin Burns led all scorers with 16 points and netted four 3s in the first half. Lexi Devlin struck for another 10 with a pair of 3s followed by Chloe Smith with seven, Meredith Buth with five, Cierra Besaw with four and Elizabeth Riutta with three while Lia Canell and Torie Salisbury both tallied two.
“We played pretty well tonight on the road which we needed. We have a busy week of the games so we need girls to step up at different times when needed which they did last night and again tonight,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devilin.
“That is a testament to our team and how they believe in each other. We are happy with our effort tonight against a St. Lawrence Central team that just keeps getting better.”
Rebecca Nezezon anchord the SLC offense with 12 points followed by Brionna Foster with nine. Rylee Daoust, Kalissa Young, Melanie McLean and Merlyn Bordeleau all finished with four points and Jessica Horner netted the other two.
