“Stepping into the gym in August to see actual faces to coach and no masks to hinder smiles and communication was a fantastic way to start the year,” says OFA Girls Volleyball Coach Sue McLean.
The Devils opened play with an NAC West home match against Clifton-Fine on Wednesday.
“There has been a whole different vibe and feel to this year’s team.”
OFA will play in the West Division once again with Canton, Gouverneur, Madrid-Waddington, Potsdam and Clifton-Fine
The East Division is Brushton-Moira, Chateaugay, Malone, Massena, Salmon River, Tupper Lake
OFA and Malone will once again match up in Class B in the Section 10 Tournament while Massena is the lone Class A team, Gouverneur, Canton,Potsdam and Salmon River form the Class C field and the Class D ranks include Brushton-Moira, Chateaugay, Madrid-Waddington, Tupper Lake and Clifton-Fine.
VETERAN CORE
This year’s Devils feature five returning players along with nine new to the varsity level. Of those five returners, three were in last year’s starting lineup and saw considerable playing time.
Returners include three seniors and two juniors.
Senior Captain Abby Raven has played varsity volleyball since she was a freshman and been part of the starting line up as middle for almost all of those four years. She received First Team All-NAC West honors last year. In the first week, Coach McLean feels she is hitting and serving stronger than ever.
“I am always impressed with Abby’s skill but this year she has stepped into her leadership role. She is constantly trying to be sure the returners and rookies are blending together. Her skills, communication and leadership will be an asset for sure as the younger players definitely look to her for guidance,” says Coach McLean.
Senior Captain Kenzie Bucher will also play middle hitter with a definitive presence.
“Kenzie is a joy to have around. She brings the fun to the gym and always has a smile on her face. She is a truly a great captain who sets the tone in the gym.”
Rounding out the seniors is Quinn Crosson who will be counted on to help with right side hitting and has worked hard in practice to help with setting duties.
“Quinn’s biggest asset is her powerful serve and we will look to use that this year for sure,” says Coach McLean.
Two juniors from last year’s stating line up return in Julia Kelso and Tava Colburn who both play outside hitter and saw considerable playing time last year and have played club ball off season to continue their growth in the game.
“Tava’s speed on defense helps us tremendously and Julia can pack a powerful hit from the outside,” says Coach McLean.
Making the transition from JV to Varsity are six juniors and three sophomores.
“Juniors Cadey and Clara Cole will be our primary setters and these two have been working on setting I think since they could walk. They both have a fantastic upbeat attitude and their hustle and determination combined with excellent setting are a coach’s dream duo. They also can both hit well and are excellent team players,” says Coach McLean.
Junior Darien Sellers will play middle hitter and has a great work ethic and Coach McLean is excited to see her progress already this year.
According to their coach, Junior Kaydence Thorton is serving and hitting well early in the season and will help out with outside hitting and Classmates Carlie Belile and Caitlin Beyette are able to play right side and outside as well.
PROMISING ROOKIES
Three sophomores make the transition to varsity and already are stepping right in to the speed of varsity play, says Coach McLean.
“Zoee Williams has stepped in to the middle hitter position and has great skill in all aspects of the game. Brooke Barr has a fantastic serve as well as a great hit and should see some time as an outside hitter. Rounding out the sophomore trio is Abby Williams who has been hustling to help us in practice with right side hitting and setting duties,” says Coach McLean.
Coach McLean sees a lot of potential in her latest Blue Devil edition.
“This team has tremendous potential. We have a lot of youth this year and teams may dismiss a team who only has three seniors on it. Preseason I see us blending well. Everyone knows where they fit it and what their job is. Our philosophy this year is to control what you can control,” she says.
“Behind that philosophy are 4 simple goals we need to remember every time we hit the court: 1. Move Our Feet 2. Communicate 3. Play with Heart and 4. Play Smart. If we do those four things and we continue to work hard throughout the year through the ups and downs of our growing pains, we are sure to peak at the right time I am always proud to say I coach the Devils. The OFA blue collar mentality of hard work and commitment is alive and well on the volleyball court, This team is giving 100 per cent effort 100 per cent of the time working together constantly. They truly are a joy to coach and great fun to spend time with,” said Coach McLean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.