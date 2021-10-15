CANTON — With the Section 10 Tournament approaching on the horizon both host Canton and OFA met in Thursday’s NAC Central Division Girls Soccer action looking for a victory and momentum for the Class B sectionals.
Canton (6-3-2) established ball controll and pressured the OFA (5-4-2) defense from start to finish delivering 41 shots at goal but the Devils weathered the storm and gained a 1-1 tie anchored by 29 saves by goaltender Olivia Merrill,
Canton’s lone goal came at 7:30 of the first half when Anna Woodruff converted a rebound opportunity unassisted. OFA pulled even at 30:24 of the second half when Paige Pinkerton scored off a cross by Caitlin Kelly.
Canton goalie Bree Rogers handled seven shots in the game.
“Tonight we played with only four subs and had four girls on the field that were dealing with injuries. The girls showed a ton of heart and we are hoping to rest up and be healthy for the playoffs,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“Olivia Merrill played a great game in net and had some huge saves to keep us in it. Offensively Paige Pinkerton had her first goal of the game on a cross from Caitlin Kelly.
In other Central Division action Massena blanked Norwood-Norfolk 5-0 to clinch the title at 12-0 and Potsdam blanked Salmon River 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.