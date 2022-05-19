POTSDAM — Jack Mills shot a 39 leading a solid team showing by OFA at the Potsdam Country Club as the Blue Devils gained a 210-279 win over Colton-Pierrepont. The Devils climbed to 7-2 on the season heading into a home match against Salmon River at the St. Lawrence State Park on Monday.
Ethan Bouchard 40, Nick McRoberts 42, Nate Woods 44, Gabriel Clark 45, Michael Myers 45 rounded out the OFA effort against the Colts (0-8) who were led by William LaPiere’s medalist round of 38. Carter Brown followed with a 50.
Madrid-Waddington also claimed a road win on Thursday shading Clifton-Fine 250-253 and Canton stayed unbeaten with a 212-238 win over Salmon River at St. Lawrence University.
M-W, CANTON WIN
M-W 250 - C-F 253: The Yellow Jackets (3-5) posted their third win in the last four matches led by Drew Harmer’s 44. Parker Bogart 50, Kyle Murphy 50, Caleb Hayden 51 and Grant Hayes 55 rounded out the M-W victory.
Matt Daniels shot a medalist 41 for Eagles and Mason White came in at 50.
Canton 212, SR 238: Sam Sieminski 38, John O’Neill 39, Ryan Jones 40, Cayden Cady 47 and Tyler Zebedee 48 combined on the win for 7-0 Canton and Carter John son (46) and Eystn Wylie (49) led Salmon River.
