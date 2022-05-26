The Golf program honored its three senior golfers on Monday at the St. Lawrence State Park after the Blue Devils downed Salmon River 215-227 to finish the season with an 8-2 behind Canton (9-0) which undefeated with one match remaining and 9-1 Potsdam which closed with an outstanding team score of 198 in victory over Colton-Pierrepont.
Canton bested Madrid-Waddington 222-270 on Monday,
The Section 10 Team Championship will be staged at St. Lawrence University on Friday with the individual champion and state tournament team determined on Saturday.
After the match where 11 Blue Devils participated OFA Coach Matt Morley honored three seniors in Nick McRoberts, Franklin Beach and Cooper Garvey with their parents.
McRoberts shot a 41 in his final home meet and Beach delivered a season best 43. Jack Mills led OFA with a round of 40, Ethan Bouchard posted a 43 nd Andrew Doser and Michael Myers rounded out the match scoring with 44s.
Evan Collette shot a medalist 38 for Salmon River and Carter Johnson carded a 43.
Exhibition rounds turned in by OFA golfers were: Laughlin O’Donnell 45, Nate Woods 47, Chad Bruyere 48, Cooper Garvey 50, Gabe Clark 56 and Jacob Chapman 56.
CANTON TOPS M-W
Canton put together another poised team effort to down Madrid-Waddington. John O’Neil and Ryan Jones finished at 41 followed by Sam Sieminski 43, Cayden Cady 46, Tyler Zebedee 47.
Drew Harmer and Kyle Murphy led M-W with 46s.
Potsdam’s 198 featured three sub-40 rounds with Christo Theodore 36, Ian Vanwagner and Tyler Berkman at 38 followed by Cooper Grant with 40. William LaPierre shot a 40 for C-P.
