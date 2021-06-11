OGDENSBURG — A championship season by the Ogdensburg Free Academy golf team was completed at the St. Lawrence State Park with a captain and crew tournament for the players, coaches, former Blue Devil linksmen and friends of the program and team awards recognition.
The Blue Devils won nine straight matches after an opening day loss to Massena to claim the NAC Division I Championship and placed third in the Section 10 Championships by a margin of three strokes.
Following the completion of the sectionals several Blue Devils were honored with All-NAC recognition.
Seniors Tim McLellan, Karson LaRose and JD King received Athletes of Distinction Award for mantaining a 90-above average throughout their golfing careers.
Ethan Bouchard, Nick McRoberts and Jack Mills earned First Team All-NAC Division I awards and Tim McLellan earned Second Team selections. Bouchard placed fifth at the sectionals, McRoberts placed seventh, McLellan took 10th and Mills placed 15th.
Coach Matt Morley presented four Tea Awards to Ethan Bouchard for the Lowest Scoring Average, Nick McRoberts as the recipient of the Coach’s Award, Nate Woods as the Most Improved Golfer and Andrew Doser as the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award.
